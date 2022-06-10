U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,905.20
    -112.62 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,429.45
    -843.34 (-2.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,353.77
    -400.46 (-3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.58
    -45.28 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.51
    -1.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.70
    +23.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0185 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3820
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,008.31
    -1,087.30 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.04
    -29.56 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Recapture of inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

·1 min read

DUCK LAKE, SK, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - At 11:41 p.m., on June 9, 2022, inmate Edward Parisian was apprehended by the Regina Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, since June 8, 2022.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c5465.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re in a radically different world’: A chief investment officer at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater says stocks will crash another 25% if Fed stays on its current course

    Bridgewater’s co–chief investment officer said the U.S. economy could slow down further.

  • Suze Orman says to do this right now if you’re worried about inflation

    The rate of U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6% in May as overall prices for things including rent, gas and food all remain on the rise. “I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time,” Orman recently told CNBC, prior to the release of May’s CPI data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first is a fixed rate when the purchaser buys the bond, and the second is the inflation adjustment rate, which is reset every six months based on inflation.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot He

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks To Invest In. The US equity market has been volatile since the start of 2022. The Dow 30 Index extended an eight-week consecutive losing […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • We’re headed for a recession — ‘just not yet,’ economic cycle expert says

    Lakshman Achuthan, Economic Cycle Research Institute Co-Founder, joins the Live show to discuss the odds of a recession occurring, the causes of a potential downturn, and the outlook for the economy.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Stocks plunge on 41-year inflation high, Treasury yield surges amid 14-year high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre join the Live show to break down the market sell-off resulting from today's CPI data, the impact of inflation on energy commodities, and the bond market.

  • Warren Buffett is using these 3 top stocks to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • JPMorgan sees 'growing probability' of a Spirit-JetBlue deal

    Spirit Airlines Inc's acquisition by JetBlue Airways Corp has become a "growing probability", according to analysts at JPMorgan. Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit is the subject of a bidding war between JetBlue and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Both bidders view Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints at a time when the U.S. airline industry is dogged by persistent labor and aircraft shortages.

  • Will Adobe Disappoint Investors on Thursday?

    Investors have some big questions ahead of the upcoming earnings update from Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The cloud services specialist announces its operating results on Thursday, June 16, after the market closes. Shareholders will also learn whether challenges like inflation and slowing economic growth threaten management's bullish outlook for 2022.

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Jim Cramer says oil is the ‘only dip that can be bought right now’ — here are 3 blue-chip energy stocks that also provide yields as high as 7.8%

    Be greedy (but selective) when others are fearful.

  • It’s Warren Buffett Versus Google, Facebook in Latest Wind-Farm Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Google, Facebook and Microsoft Corp. — three of the world’s biggest corporate buyers of clean power — are sounding the alarm that a nearly $4 billion, Warren Buffett-backed renewable-energy project proposed in Iowa isn’t necessarily in the best interest of customers, including them.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Sk

  • This hedge-fund manager called inflation early. He now says consumer prices will finish 2022 at a level that ‘screams failure by the Fed.’

    Inflation has yet to peak and has only gotten worse since 2021, Tim Magnusson, chief investment officer of Garda Capital Partners, tells MarketWatch.

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingStocks Reel, Bond Yields Sur

  • Facing record inflation, Biden aims at Exxon, other oil companies

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and ExxonMobil in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in four decades. Biden, who came into office vowing to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, said on Friday he was hoping to speed up oil production, which is expected to hit record highs in the United States next year.

  • Ford: Buy the Dip?

    More than a century ago, Henry Ford transformed the way people traveled from one place to another. The Blue Oval has since become an iconic brand with a loyal customer base. The big question today is, can Ford (NYSE: F) stay as relevant for another century?