U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.00
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,852.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,318.25
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.80
    +10.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.98
    +2.58 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.50
    +17.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.53 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.41
    +3.43 (+10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7170
    +0.4080 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,782.02
    +75.54 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.14
    +18.52 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.23
    +9.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Safety Committee Clears Next Dose in Phase I Study of RECCE® 327

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Recce Pharmaceuticals
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRGTF
Recce Pharmaceuticals
Recce Pharmaceuticals

Highlights:

  • Independent Safety Committee unanimously recommends cohort four (RECCE® 327 at 1,000mg) to commence; a 20-fold increase from cohort one dose (50mg)

  • Cohort four subjects recruited - RECCE® 327 at 1,000mg dosing started on March 7, 2022

  • All subjects to be intravenously dosed this week

SYDNEY, Australia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to report an Independent Safety Committee data review of 10 healthy human subjects intravenously dosed in the Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of RECCE® 327 (R327), demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile – unanimously recommending cohort four (R327, 1,000mg IV) to commence.

“Recommendation to start IV dosing of cohort four (R327 IV; 1,000mg) is a wonderful endorsement for the compelling safety and tolerability profile demonstrated among 10 subjects of cohort three,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceutical. “With subjects in cohort four recruited and dosing starting yesterday, we are on-track to complete cohort four doing this week.”

The Phase I trial is an ascending dose, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel, double-blind, single-dose study being conducted at Adelaide's CMAX clinical trial facility. The study is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of R327 in 7-10 healthy male subjects per dose, across eight sequential dosing cohorts of 50-16,000mg (Trial ID ACTRN12621001313820). The study is on track to have all Phase I dosing complete by Q2 2022.

According to PEW Charitable Trusts global antibiotic pipeline review, R327 is the only clinical-stage new class of antibiotic in the world being developed for sepsis, the largest unmet medical need in human health.1

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact
James Graham
Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd
+61 (02) 8075 4585
James.graham@recce.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (AU)
Andrew Geddes
CityPR
+61 (02) 9267 4511
ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (USA)
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

1 https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/data-visualizations/2017/nontraditional-products-for-bacterial-infections-in-clinical-development


Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences Dives As Investors Question Its Latest Cancer Buyout

    Gilead unveiled mixed results for its drug Trodelvy in women with breast cancer on Monday — and GILD stock sank at the close.

  • Spectrum Pharma Highlights Poziotinib Data In Treatment-Naïve Lung Cancer Setting

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) announced the presentation of safety and efficacy results from Cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 trial evaluating poziotinib in various non-small cell lung cancer settings. The data comes from 70 first-line patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received 16 mg daily, given as 16 mg once daily (48 patients) or 8 mg twice daily (22 patients) of oral poziotinib. The results showed a confirmed objective response rate (

  • Jenna Jameson Uses a Walker and Says She Is 'Getting Stronger' Through Mysterious Illness

    The former adult film star revealed last week that she was "unable to walk" but is now sharing a hopeful message during her recovery

  • COVID-19 cases drop significantly in South Dakota, following regional trends

    2021 saw the second most deaths in state history.

  • As President Biden proposed, Medicare needs the ability to negotiate drug prices

    President Biden, in his State of the Union speech, proposed giving Medicare the ability to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. While Medicare’s decision to limit the coverage of Aduhelm to clinical trials will hold costs in check for a while, the bigger issue is the financial implications of an effective drug for early Alzheimer’s in an environment where Medicare has no ability to negotiate prices. While Biogen (BIIB) originally priced Aduhelm at $56,000, it reduced the price, in response to weak sales, to $28,200.

  • How to Lose Visceral Fat in a Week, Say Physicians

    Visceral fat is located deep within your abdomen and it wraps around your vital organs, which can cause serious health problems like type 2 diabetes, stroke, certain cancers, fatty liver and more. Most people have it even though they likely don't know it and Dr. Jorge Luis Green, the board-certified bariatric and general surgeon for Renew Bariatrics explains to Eat This, Not That! Health how much is too much. "For women, your risk of chronic disease is increased if the waist circumference is 80

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • If You Feel This in Your Throat, Get Checked for Cancer

    When you consider your cancer risk, esophageal cancer may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Yet according to the American Institute of Cancer Research, this particular form of cancer claims the lives of at least 16,000 Americans each year. Sadly, the five year survival rate for esophageal cancer is just 20 percent, in part due to a lack of regular screening measures and later onset symptoms. However, the prognosis can vary greatly depending on when you are diagnosed, and experts say the

  • Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection

    Duke University doctors say a baby is thriving after a first-of-its-kind heart transplant -- one that came with a bonus technique to try to help prevent rejection of the new organ. The thymus plays a critical role in building the immune system. Doctors have wondered if implanting some thymus tissue that matched a donated organ might help it survive without the recipient needing toxic anti-rejection medicines.

  • Dr. Erika Kube: Concerns about dementia signs lead to CT scan and unexpected result

    A man having memory loss, slurred speech and imbalance comes to the emergency department at his concerned wife's urging. Dr. Kube orders a CT scan.

  • Covid may cause the brain to degenerate three times faster than normal

    A Covid infection may shrink the brain, with degeneration happening three times faster than normal for middle-aged people, a new study suggests.

  • White House: Florida advice against vaccinating healthy kids 'disturbing'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called it "deeply disturbing" for the Florida Department of Health to advise against vaccinating "healthy children" against COVID-19."Absolutely not," Psaki said when asked if the Florida recommendation was a good policy. "Let me just note that we know the science. We know the data and what works and what the most effective steps are in protecting people of a range of ages from hospitalization and...

  • COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage: study

    STORY: COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink and damage areas linked to memory and smell.That's according to a new study by Oxford University published in the journal Nature.Researchers investigated the brain changes in 785 people, aged 51 to 81, whose brains were scanned twice.More than 400 of them had COVID between their two MRI scans.The study found that even mild cases of COVID-19 could cause significant changes to the brain.Participants showed "a worsening of executive function" responsible for focus and organising, and their brain sizes shrank by up to 2%.The researchers don't know whether theses changes are permanent and said there needed to be further investigation.The study was conducted when the Alpha variant was dominant in Britain and is unlikely to include anyone infected with the Delta variant.It's unclear whether vaccination against COVID had any impact on the condition.

  • Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

    Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems: failure to limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or excessive inflammation and blood clotting. "It is potentially possible in future that we will be able to make predictions about patients based on their genome at the point of presenting (for) critical care," said Kenneth Baillie, consultant in critical care medicine at the University of Edinburgh and one of the study authors, told reporters.

  • Factbox-Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

    The bird flu outbreak is the worst since 2015, when nearly 50 million birds, mostly turkeys and egg-laying chickens in the U.S. Midwest, were killed. USDA reported the H5N1 strain in wild birds in the Carolinas earlier this year. Below are other outbreaks reported by USDA to date.

  • Stanford goalkeeper's suicide highlights need for parents to talk with their children about mental health

    After Stanford senior Katie Meyer, 22, committed suicide without any detectable warning signs, her parents are urging families to have an honest conversation about mental health with their children.

  • COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss - study

    The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalised with COVID, and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation. Even in mild cases, participants in the research showed "a worsening of executive function" responsible for focus and organising, and on an average brain sizes shrank between 0.2% and 2%. The peer-reviewed study, published in the Nature journal, investigated brain changes in 785 participants aged 51–81 whose brains were scanned twice, including 401 people who caught COVID between their two scans.

  • Ireland Baldwin shares photos of herself having an anxiety attack after drinking coffee

    The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin says coffee 'is a major esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me, which leads to anxiety."

  • Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids

    Over 170 million U.S.-born people who were adults in 2015 were exposed to harmful levels of lead as children, a new study estimates. Researchers used blood-lead level, census and leaded gasoline consumption data to examine how widespread early childhood lead exposure was in the country between 1940 and 2015. In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, they estimated that half the U.S. adult population in 2015 had been exposed to lead levels surpassing five micrograms per deciliter — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for harmful lead exposure at the time.

  • More Than 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Recalled Nationwide Due to Inadequate Sealing

    Check your fridge!