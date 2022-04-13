U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    +20.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,277.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,035.25
    +90.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.60
    +11.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.33
    -0.27 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.10
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6300
    +0.2420 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,135.28
    +99.16 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.54
    +16.04 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,770.57
    +435.59 (+1.65%)
     

Receipt Of Approval From The UAE For Phase II/III Clinical Trial Of Sequential Booster Vaccination For ReCOV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 2179.HK

TAIZHOU, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. (the"Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group",Stock code:2179.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") ("Clinical Trial Approval") to conduct a Phase II/III clinical study of sequential booster vaccination for its recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine ReCOV ("ReCOV") to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of ReCOV as a heterologous booster in adult subjects.

(PRNewsfoto/&#x006c5f;&#x008607;&#x00745e;&#x0079d1;&#x00751f;&#x007269;&#x006280;&#x00672f;&#x0080a1;&#x004efd;&#x006709;&#x009650;&#x00516c;&#x0053f8;)
(PRNewsfoto/江蘇瑞科生物技术股份有限公司)

This clinical trial is a multi-center, randomized, observer-blinded, active-controlled phase II/III study on persons who have previously completed two doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for primary vaccination and whose last vaccination is 3 to 12 months away from heterologous booster of ReCOV. It is expected that approximately 1,950 adult subjects will be enrolled.

The study's safety and immunogenicity data are expected to be published in 2022, supporting the submission to the UAE Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ReCOV as a heterologous booster.

About Recombinant Two-Component COVID-19 Vaccine (ReCOV)

In May 2020, Recbio, together with Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("Jiangsu CDC") and Taizhou Medical New & High-tech Industrial Development Zone, jointly developed a recombinant two-component COVID-19 vaccine(ReCOV). Under the guidance of Professor Fengcai Zhu from the Jiangsu CDC, the R&D team thoroughly optimized the vaccine using protein engineering and new adjuvant technologies, so that ReCOV has promising safety and strong immunogenicity against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern such as Omicorn and Delta. A series of comprehensive advantages such as better cross-protection against emerging variants, easy scale-up of production, cost advantages, worldwide accessibility, good preparation stability, and storage and transportation at room temperature which become a very competitive second-generation new COVID-19 vaccine.

About Recbio

Founded in 2012, Recbio is an innovative vaccine company. With the vision of "Become the Leader of Innovative Vaccine in the Future," Recbio takes "Protect Human Health with Best-in-Class Vaccines" as its mission. It has established three major cutting-edge technology platforms including novel adjuvants platform, protein engineering platform, immunological evaluation platform and mRNA vaccine platform. Recbio has a high-value vaccine portfolio consisted of HPV vaccine candidates, COVID-19 vaccine candidates, shingles vaccine candidates, influenza vaccine candidates, adults TB vaccine candidates etc. The core management team has more than 20 years of experience in the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines. For more information, please visit https://www.recbio.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recbio, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Recbio does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Recbio with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Recbio's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Recbio's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Investor Inquiry:
Email: ir@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Media Inquiry:
Email: media@recbio.cn
Tel: +86-0523-86818860

Related Links:
https://www.recbio.cn/

SOURCE Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) had crashed by 23.4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The steep decline came after the company and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Myfembree in managing moderate-to-severe endometriosis pain. The FDA had previously established a PDUFA date of May 6 to complete its review of the sNDA for Myfembree.

  • Covid Proved Their Tech, But Moderna, BioNTech Face A New Battle

    Demand for Covid boosters is waning, according to a recent IBD/TIPP Poll, which sheds some light on continued pressure for vaccine stocks.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • RedHill pill shows promise vs Omicron; mRNA vaccines appear effective in those with well-controlled HIV

    An experimental drug being developed by RedHill Biopharma Ltd that improved outcomes in a randomized trial involving severely ill COVID-19 patients infected with earlier versions of the coronavirus is showing promise against the Omicron variant in test tube experiments, researchers said. When opaganib was added to treatment with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir and corticosteroids in hospitalized patients infected before Omicron was predominant, it improved the average time until patients no longer had detectable virus in their blood by four days, sped up recovery by 34%, and reduced mortality by 70%, compared to a placebo, according to data released previously by the company but not yet formally published. On Monday, the company announced that in lab experiments, opaganib kept Omicron virus particles from reproducing themselves.

  • Germany agrees deal with CureVac, GSK for mRNA vaccines until 2029

    The five-year contract allows for production of up to 80 million doses at short notice until 2029, CureVac said, adding that those doses could be for the remainder of the current pandemic or future outbreaks. "Our mRNA development program in collaboration with CureVac could play a key role for pandemic preparedness thanks to adaptability of the mRNA technology and its potential for a rapid response," Roger Connor, president of vaccines and global health at GSK, said. The contract comes after Germany unveiled plans last month to spend nearly 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to ensure COVID-19 vaccine makers had enough capacity for local supply following previous supply bottlenecks in the wider region.

  • How Russia’s Ukraine invasion doomed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

    Manufacturing of the vaccine has slowed and further research is stalled

  • Britain widens access to Pfizer's COVID antiviral drug through trial

    Britain will expand access to Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer's new pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, was made available to thousands of people with compromised immune systems in Britain in February. Paxlovid was shown to reduce the relative risk of death or hospitalisation by nearly 90% in clinical trials of high risk individuals given the treatment for five days.

  • FDA warns websites illegally selling ADHD drug Adderall

    Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, and has a high potential for abuse and addiction. The health agency said the websites selling Adderall without a prescription pose a risk to consumers as the products, while being marketed as authentic, may be counterfeit, contaminated, expired or otherwise harmful. "Illegal sale of prescription drug stimulants online puts Americans at risk...these particular types of online pharmacies also undermine our efforts to help consumers safely purchase legitimate prescription medicines over the internet," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said.

  • DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES

    Debiopharm, (www.debiopharm.com/debiopharm-international/) an oncology and infectious disease focused biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, today announced data releases on 3 investigational products including Debio 0123 (Selective WEE1 inhibitor), clinical exploratory results for xevinapant (IAP inhibitor), and 2 Multilink™ technology posters (antibody drug conjugate linker) at the 2022 Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana. The AACR

  • Federal agencies warn of illegal online Adderall sales

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Tuesday issued warnings to two websites that the agencies said were illegally selling Schedule II stimulants, such as Adderall, without prescriptions. The two agencies said warning letters had been issued to Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightssupplier.com for selling Adderall without prescriptions and placing consumers…

  • US teen overdose deaths double in three years amid fentanyl crisis

    Deaths rise even as teen drug use drops overall, with researchers pointing to flood of deadly counterfeit pills Family and friends of people who died after taking pills with fentanyl protest near the Snap headquarters, in Santa Monica, California, in January. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Drug overdose deaths among high school-aged US teens have more than doubled since 2019, driven by a rise in the deadly opioid fentanyl, a new study has found. Researchers at the University of Californi

  • For people with Down syndrome, a longer life, but under a cloud

    Karen Gaffney is not afraid of challenges. Born with bum hips, she became an accomplished swimmer, crossing Lake Tahoe solo and the English Channel as part of a relay team. She started a foundation to champion people with disabilities, giving motivational speeches. She works for a law firm four days a week. But Gaffney, who has Down syndrome, loses her bravado when she talks about a looming threat to everything she has achieved, a threat to her very life: Up to 90% of people with the genetic con

  • Magic mushroom compound ‘rewires the brain for people with depression’

    Psilocybin could provide treatment for psychiatric conditions ‘marked by fixed patterns of thinking’

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.