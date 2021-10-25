U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.46
    +16.56 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,739.52
    +62.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,179.65
    +89.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.26
    +20.99 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.47
    +0.71 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0240 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6890
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,593.47
    +3,512.08 (+5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.24
    +1,275.56 (+525.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

Receipt Printers Market to grow by USD 275 mn from 2020 to 2024 | Increasing Focus on Maximizing Product Value to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Receipt Printers Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, challenges, and drivers. The receipt printers market value is set to grow by USD 275 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2%.

Attractive Opportunities in Receipt Printers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Receipt Printers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For More Insights on Receipt Printers Market - Download a free sample!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing focus on maximizing product value offerings, increasing deployment of POS terminals, and the growing demand for MPOS receipt printers will drive the growth of the receipt printers market. However, the increasing adoption of self-service kiosks might hamper market growth.

Company Profiles

The receipt printers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified as Retail and Hospitality segments.

  • By Type, the market is classified as Thermal, Impact, and Inkjet.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Related Report-
Large Format Printers Market -The large format printer (LFP) market has the potential to grow by USD 331.91 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.43%. Download a free sample report now!

Printers Market -The printers market has the potential to grow by USD 6.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.15%. Download a free sample report now!

Receipt Printers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 275 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-5.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/receipt-printers-market-to-grow-by-usd-275-mn-from-2020-to-2024--increasing-focus-on-maximizing-product-value-to-drive-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301406541.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deut

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) enjoyed an unexpected upsurge in Monday morning trading -- unexpected because much of the news on Micron today is negative. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock, cut its price target, or warned of production cuts -- or some combination of the three -- but as StreetInsider.com reported today, one analyst in particular argues that Micron stock could defy the bad news and double in price. Shares of Micron are up 2.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • American Airlines Earnings: More Underperformance

    The company reported the biggest loss of any U.S. airline last quarter and is on pace to post even weaker results for the fourth quarter.