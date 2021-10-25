Receipt Printers Market to grow by USD 275 mn from 2020 to 2024 | Increasing Focus on Maximizing Product Value to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Receipt Printers Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, challenges, and drivers. The receipt printers market value is set to grow by USD 275 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing focus on maximizing product value offerings, increasing deployment of POS terminals, and the growing demand for MPOS receipt printers will drive the growth of the receipt printers market. However, the increasing adoption of self-service kiosks might hamper market growth.
Company Profiles
The receipt printers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By End-user, the market is classified as Retail and Hospitality segments.
By Type, the market is classified as Thermal, Impact, and Inkjet.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
Receipt Printers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 275 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-5.33
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, Japan, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
