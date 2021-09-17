U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.00
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    -0.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    +0.70 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9740
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,466.09
    -632.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.32
    -29.97 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.50
    +13.02 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

If you received a call from Safe Streets USA LLC, Acquity, LLC, Perfectvision Manufacturing Inc., Tektiks Innovative Network USA Inc., Simple Home 360 Inc., MWT & S Biz, LLC and/or their respective subcontractors promoting ADT home security services from May 10, 2015 through August 18, 2021, you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement.

·3 min read

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Why did I get this notice? A class action settlement agreement and release("Settlement Agreement") has been proposed in class action lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina against Safe Streets USA LLC (the "Actions"). The purpose of this Notice is to inform you of the Actions and the Settlement Agreement so that you may decide what steps to take in relation to it.

What are the Actions about? The Actions were filed against Safe Streets USA LLC ("Safe Streets") and allege that Safe Streets violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing unsolicited telephone calls and/or text messages ("Calls") to Plaintiffs and the Settlement Class Members advertising ADT home security services. Safe Streets denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct, any wrongdoing, and any liability whatsoever. The Court has not decided that the Plaintiffs or Safe Streets should win the Actions.

Am I a Settlement Class Member? You are a "Settlement Class Member" if you received a call from Safe Streets USA LLC, Acquity, LLC, Perfectvision Manufacturing Inc., Tektiks Innovative Network USA Inc., Simple Home 360 Inc., MWT & S Biz, LLC and/or their respective subcontractors promoting ADT home security services from May 10, 2015 through August 18, 2021.

What relief does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides $1,500,000 to pay (1) claims of eligible Settlement Class Members; (2) a Fees, Costs, and Expenses Award to Settlement Class Counsel; (3) a Service Payment to Plaintiffs; and (4) costs of Settlement administration and notice. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you are eligible to receive a pro rata share of the Net Settlement Fund by timely and validly submitting a Claim Form. This amount may change, as it depends on the number of timely and valid claims submitted by Settlement Class Members and the number of calls associated with those other Settlement Class Members' claims. To receive a Settlement award, you must timely complete and submit a valid Claim Form. A Claim Form is available at www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com. The deadline to submit a Claim Form is November 1, 2021. If standard participation occurs in the settlement it is likely that you will receive approximately $200.00.

What are my other options? If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by November 1, 2021, or you won't be able to sue Safe Streets or others involved with the calls at issue about the legal claims in the Action ever again. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by November 1, 2021. The detailed notice available at www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com describes the claims you will be releasing if you do not request exclusion and explains how to request exclusion or to object. The Court will hold a hearing on January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request by the lawyers representing all Class Members for up to $550,000 for a Fees, Costs, and Expenses Award, and for the Plaintiff's request for a $5,000 Service Payment each. You may ask to appear at the hearing, but you don't have to.

More information? For complete information about the Settlement visit www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com or call 1-800-339-8734. You may also email info@SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com or write to P.O. Box 5526, Portland, OR 97228-5526.

SOURCE// The United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Western Division

URL// www.SafeStreetsTCPASettlement.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-received-a-call-from-safe-streets-usa-llc-acquity-llc-perfectvision-manufacturing-inc-tektiks-innovative-network-usa-inc-simple-home-360-inc-mwt--s-biz-llc-andor-their-respective-subcontractors-promoting-adt-hom-301379207.html

SOURCE The United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Western Division

Recommended Stories

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Energy Crisis Worsens as Rally Hits Europe’s Industry Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply crunch that sent European energy prices to records is squeezing profits for some of the continent’s industrial giants, threatening to derail the region’s economic recovery.Europe’s top chemicals firm BASF SE said it has been unable to fully swerve the impact of record-breaking electricity prices despite producing 80% of its own power. Aurubis AG, the continent’s biggest copper producer, said energy costs have already dragged down profits and will continue to weigh on marg

  • U.S. Steel Plans New U.S. Mill as Prices Surge

    The steelmaker said it aims to put the new sheet-steel mill into production in 2024 to capture demand from a rebounding manufacturing sector.

  • Tencent Opens WeChat to Rivals’ Links as China App Walls Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. allowed users of its main WeChat social media service to link to rivals’ content for the first time in years, taking initial steps to comply with Beijing’s call to dismantle walls around platforms run by the country’s online giants. From Friday, users who upgrade to the latest version of the messaging service can access external services such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao online mall or ByteDance Ltd.’s video app Douyin, both of which were previously

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair

    Wu Lei says his small construction company in central China has accepted commercial paper from property developer Evergrande as payment for two years but with that paper's value now in doubt, his firm is on the verge of collapse. China Evergrande Group, saddled with more than $300 billion in total liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's GDP, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has it scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Wu, 35, was one of around a hundred protesters who descended on the headquarters of the country's No. 2 real estate developer in Shenzhen this week desperately seeking assurances of payment.

  • Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

    Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon to IKEA and Walmart are cutting out the traditional financial middleman and plugging in software from tech startups to offer customers everything from banking and credit to insurance. For established financial institutions, the warning signs are flashing. So-called embedded finance - a fancy term for companies integrating software to offer financial services - means Amazon can let customers "buy now pay later" when they check out and Mercedes drivers can get their cars to pay for their fuel.

  • Shareholders Will Likely Find Altimmune, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Compensation Acceptable

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Vipin Garg plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Altimmune...

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Ford’s Q3 production will be better than Q2: Kumar Galhotra

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford Americas & International Markets Group President,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford deepening its commitment to manufacturing EV trucks in Michigan and outlook on the chip shortage and EV space.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • China's oil consumption seen peaking around 2026, Sinopec exec says

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's oil consumption is likely to peak around 2026 at about 16 million barrels per day and that of natural gas by around 2040, according to a top executive of Sinopec Corp. Sinopec's oil peak forecast echoes a prediction by consultancy Rystad Energy in April that cited rapid adoption of electric vehicles as the main cause for global oil demand to peak over the next five years.

  • Co-op criticised after announcing new partnership with Amazon in bid to double online sales

    The GMB union said the partnership was ‘disappointing’ given the retailer’s ethical brand

  • India’s largest footwear brand is hiring a Covid specialist

    Like Relaxo, others in India Inc—especially those running massive factories—are making similar efforts.

  • Keep Employees From Walking Out The Door

    The Great Resignation has led to a mass exodus of employees. Put practices in place now to retain employees and discourage them from leaving.