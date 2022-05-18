U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

When I Work Receives 2022 HR Tech Award for Best SMB-Focused Solution

·2 min read

The HR Tech Awards recognized When I Work for giving autonomy to employees while serving employers' core business needs

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today When I Work, the market leader in shift-based workforce management software, received a 2022 HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory. When I Work won for Best SMB-Focused (Small and Midsize Business) Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category.

The HR Tech Awards recognize solutions that are purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce and address HR problems that customers truly care about.
The program is judged by a panel of independent practitioners, consultants, and educators providing inputs on each submission.

"Our data show that one of the highest priorities for employees is having more autonomy in their work," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Solutions like When I Work help by putting the power into the hands of every employee, helping them clock in, swap shifts and communicate securely with their leaders. On the employer side, this supports compliance needs, insights to reduce overtime costs and more."

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory," said Martin Hartshorne, CEO of When I Work. "Our company's mission is to make shift work awesome and we are excited to keep finding new ways to deliver on that mission while serving the unique needs of small and midsize shift-based workplaces and their employees."

About When I Work
When I Work is a market leader in shift-based workforce management software and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work puts scheduling and collaboration at the center of workplace operations and brings empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit wheniwork.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/when-i-work-receives-2022-hr-tech-award-for-best-smb-focused-solution-301550491.html

SOURCE When I Work

