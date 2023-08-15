Receiving Spam From Your Credit Score Provider? US FTC Just Penalized One For Spamming You

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has charged data analytics and credit reporting company Experian plc (OTC: EXPGY) (OTC: EXPGF) for spamming consumers.

Experian was called out for sending consumers unsolicited emails without offering them a way to opt out of such messages, as required under the CAN-SPAM Act.

FTC will require Experian Consumer Services (ECS), which offers consumers access to their Experian credit information, to pay $650,000 to settle the charges.

The complaint charges that consumers who signed up for a free membership account with ECS were then sent emails promoting Experian’s products and services without an unsubscribe link consumers could use to keep from receiving even more marketing emails.

In addition to the penalty, the order prohibits ECS from sending marketing emails that fail to offer a mechanism to opt out of such messages.

Price Action: EXPGY shares closed lower by 0.19% at $36.36 on Monday.

