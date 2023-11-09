After receiving stock delisting warning, Naples-based Beasley Broadcast explores its options

For the second time this year, Naples-based radio operator Beasley Broadcast Group has been warned that its stock could be delisted.

A few weeks ago, the company received notice from Nasdaq that its stock could be removed from the Global Market, due to its low price.

The warning has no immediate impact, as there's time to get back on track.

According to the written notice, dated Oct. 13, the stock traded below the minimum required bid price of $1 for 30 consecutive business days, in violation of the rules.

The company received the same kind of notice in April.

It has until April 10, 2024, to regain compliance. To do that, the share price must have closed at a minimum of $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days by then.

If that doesn't happen, the company could still get a 180-day extension to meet trading requirements, by transferring it stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market, designed for smaller companies, with less stringent listing restrictions.

Before taking any action, Nasdaq would notify Beasley of its intentions to delist the stock, and the company would have the right to an appeal.

In a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Marie Tedesco, Beasley Broadcast's chief financial officer, wrote the company "intends to actively monitor" the closing price of its stock, as it considers ways to regain compliance, including a potential transfer to the Capital Market, or a stock split.

"There can be no assurance that the company will regain compliance," or succeed with an appeal should there be a delisting determination by Nasdaq, she stated.

Reviewing 'several alternatives and options'

In an email, Caroline Beasley, the company's CEO, said: "We have been reviewing several alternatives and options but given the initial 180-day period to regain compliance and the ability to request an additional 180-day extension, there is a considerable amount of time to complete our evaluation."

During this time, there's hope that the "markets stabilize and our share price more accurately reflects our strong market positions, the success of our digital initiatives and our progress with our balance sheet," she said.

"Remember, in addition to these factors, next year will have the benefit of political advertising, which will be incremental revenue and cash flow for our results," Beasley added.

Caroline Beasley

The primary source of revenue for its radio stations is the sale of advertising to local, regional and national customers. Due to economic uncertainty, advertising has softened, impacting the bottom line, and investor interest.

"The volatility in Beasley’s share price is not reflective of what’s going on in our business ... Because of the economy, investors have shied away from ad-reliant businesses and those with leverage, so we are just going to keep executing and delivering for our long-term shareholders," Beasley said.

While debt remains high, the company has been working to bring it down. This year, it has reduced debt by $13 million, in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its interest expense.

"It is our every intention to maintain our listing," Beasley emphasized. "And we intend to consider all reasonable available options to regain compliance with the listing requirements."

According to Radio Ink, two other major radio companies have faced delisting this year, Audacy and Urban One.

Audacy's stock now trades on the over-the-counter market, after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange in May, due to its "abnormally low" share price. The company appealed the delisting, but it wasn't successful.

A final decision is expected on Urban One's listing status later this month.

Latest financial results

For the third quarter, Beasley reported a loss of $67.5 million, or $2.25 a share.

That compared to profits of about $500,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

This year's loss was blamed primarily on non-cash impairment charges tied to the declining value of assets. Due to the economic uncertainty and lower revenue projections, the company had to reduce the value of its stations and licenses, treating it as a loss.

Excluding impairment losses of $88 million, operating income would have come in at $3.3 million for the quarter. That compared to $4.7 million last year.

Revenue in the quarter declined to $60.1 million, down from $63.8 million last year, in part due to less political advertising.

On a bright note, growth in digital advertising and other revenue helped make up for the decreases from other sources in the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast, founded in 1961, owns 59 AM and FM stations in 13 large- and mid-size markets in the United States, including Southwest Florida. Its stations reach more than 30 million unique consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with its brands and personalities through digital platforms, such as Facebook.

