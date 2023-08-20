Recent 21% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) shareholders, they're still up 16% over 1 year

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 16%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year SunCar Technology Group saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 13% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SunCar Technology Group shareholders have gained 16% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 80% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SunCar Technology Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

