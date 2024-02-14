Recent 22% decline may not have gone down well with Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRVO) insiders who've been purchasing recently

Key Insights

Bravo Mining's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRVO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And looking at our data, we can see that insiders have bought shares recently. So the news of stock price falling by 22% is not something they might have been expecting soon after purchasing shares.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bravo Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bravo Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bravo Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bravo Mining, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Bravo Mining is not owned by hedge funds. With a 48% stake, CEO Luis de Azevedo is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.6% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Bravo Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Bravo Mining Corp.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of CA$186m, that means they have CA$100m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bravo Mining. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bravo Mining (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

