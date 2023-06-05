The recent 23% gain must have brightened CEO Baljit Kalar's week, Yü Group PLC's (LON:YU.) most bullish insider

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Yü Group implies vested interests in company growth

The largest shareholder of the company is Baljit Kalar with a 52% stake

Institutions own 21% of Yü Group

A look at the shareholders of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU.) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 62% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit UK£102m market cap following a 23% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Yü Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yü Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Yü Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yü Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Yü Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Baljit Kalar with 52% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Jamieson Principal Pension Fund is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Premier Fund Managers Limited holds about 6.5% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Yü Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Yü Group PLC stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of UK£102m, that means they have UK£63m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Yü Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.6%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Yü Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Yü Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

