The recent 23% gain must have brightened Senior Key Executive Cheng The's week, Econpile Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECONBHD) most bullish insider

Key Insights

Econpile Holdings Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutional ownership in Econpile Holdings Berhad is 18%

If you want to know who really controls Econpile Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECONBHD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 45% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 23% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Econpile Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Econpile Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Econpile Holdings Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Econpile Holdings Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Econpile Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Cheng The (who also holds the title of Senior Key Executive) with 25% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.4% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Sar Pang is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Econpile Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Econpile Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM225m worth of shares in the RM496m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Econpile Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Econpile Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

