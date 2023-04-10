Recent 3.3% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) shareholders, they're still up 12% over 1 year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) share price is 12% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 11% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Although Expro Group Holdings has shed US$70m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Expro Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Expro Group Holdings' revenue grew by 55%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 12% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Expro Group Holdings in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

Expro Group Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 12% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 1.5% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Expro Group Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

