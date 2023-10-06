Recent 4.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term RWE (ETR:RWE) shareholders, they're still up 117% over 5 years

While RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. It has returned a market beating 91% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, RWE became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the RWE share price is down 2.6% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 158% each year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -0.9% per year.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how RWE has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling RWE stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of RWE, it has a TSR of 117% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, RWE shareholders lost 14% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 17%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for RWE you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

