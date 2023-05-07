Recent 5.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shareholders, they're still up 147% over 3 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) share price has soared 147% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 5.4% over a week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 0.7% in a week.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

SunOpta wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years SunOpta has grown its revenue at 16% annually. That's pretty nice growth. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 35% per year. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that SunOpta has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SunOpta you should be aware of.

