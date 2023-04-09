Recent 5.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) shareholders, they're still up 28% over 3 years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) share price. It's up 28% over three years, but that is below the market return. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 13% in a year.

While the stock has fallen 5.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Ceridian HCM Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Ceridian HCM Holding has grown its revenue at 15% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 9% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ceridian HCM Holding rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 9% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Ceridian HCM Holding on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ceridian HCM Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

