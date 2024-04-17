Recent 7.0% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shareholders, they're still up 353% over 5 years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares for the last five years, while they gained 353%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter.

While the stock has fallen 7.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Inspire Medical Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

For the last half decade, Inspire Medical Systems can boast revenue growth at a rate of 48% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 35% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Inspire Medical Systems, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Inspire Medical Systems is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Inspire Medical Systems in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Inspire Medical Systems shareholders are down 16% for the year, but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 35% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inspire Medical Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Inspire Medical Systems .

