Recent 7.1% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shareholders, they're still up 671% over 5 years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) share price is up a whopping 671% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 7.1% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 1.9% in a week. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the stock has fallen 7.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Rambus became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Rambus has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rambus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 50% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Rambus you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

