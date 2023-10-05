Recent 8.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) shareholders, they're still up 765% over 3 years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG), which saw its share price soar 765% in three years. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While the stock has fallen 8.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MEG Energy became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how MEG Energy has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on MEG Energy's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MEG Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 18% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with MEG Energy .

