Recent 9.9% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) shareholders, they're still up 375% over 5 years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares for the last five years, while they gained 375%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 9.9% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 3.1% since last week, and this may have impacted BlueLinx Holdings' share price.

While the stock has fallen 9.9% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, BlueLinx Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BlueLinx Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 64% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 37%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BlueLinx Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - BlueLinx Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

