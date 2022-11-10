U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,759.50
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,545.00
    +18.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,856.00
    +25.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.30
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1391
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2160
    -0.1940 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,185.50
    -2,096.27 (-11.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.89
    -47.82 (-11.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,386.91
    -329.52 (-1.19%)
     

Recent Advancements in Pharma Sector will Spur Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market to Reach Revenue of US$ 472.1 Mn at Steady a CAGR by year 2029-end | Data by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market is expected to reach about US$ 76.6 Mn by the year 2029. China is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 159.8 Mn by the end of 2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 472.1 Mn in 2029, with the market growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. Scaling up from a value of US$ 298.8 Mn in 2021, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 315.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Heightened demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride from pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spurs the growth of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride during the forecast period.

Application of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries such as in injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, and others is a primary growth driver of the market for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride. The target market will likely witness significant growth, during the projected period, because of higher consumption across various end-use industries.

Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6464

Moreover, the oral drug delivery system presents excellent results for market players and end-users as a route of administration. This is because of its advantages like high patient compliance, affordability, decreased sterility, fewer restrictions, flexibility in the design of dosage forms, and ease of production. In addition, for controlled and sustained-release dosage forms, the demand for matrix tablets is constantly increasing, and pharmaceutical-grade sodium chloride is typically used in the manufacturing of matrix tablets. Hence, the popularity of matrix tablets also aids the growth of the target market.

Again, the continuous rise in stress and lifestyle-related disorders, particularly among Indians, will lead to an elevated need for innovation and research, which will ultimately result in the development of novel drug-delivery technologies. Consequently, there will be an advancing market for novel drug formulations. This bodes well for the target market during the forecast period.

“Rising role of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride in the production of injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, and other pharmaceutical chemicals will likely drive the global growth of the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • High costs, time, and effort requirements during the production process may hamper market growth.

  • The pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in the U.S. will account for 89.7% share in North America.

  • South Korea’s pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market will grow at 4.2% during the assessment period.

  • The hemodialysis segment will expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2029.

  • The HD-NaCl segment will grow at 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 316.0 Mn by 2029.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6464

Competitive Landscape 

K + S AG, Akzonobel, Cargill, Hebei Huachen, Swiss Saltworks, Sudsalz Gmbh, Tata Chemicals, Cheetham Salt, Salinen, Dominion Salt Ltd., and US Salt among others are some of the major players in the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their manufacturing facilities. These businesses are keen on introducing and releasing new products, increasing investment in research and development activities, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

More Insights into Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2029. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (API-NaCl, HD-NaCl), application (injections, hemodialysis, oral rehydration salts, osmotic agents, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the HD-NaCl segment will exhibit impressive growth during 2022-2029 owing to its role in hemodialysis treatment and various kidney-associated medical treatments. This segment will grow at 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 316.0 Mn by 2029. In terms of application, the hemodialysis segment will dominate the market with a 5.9% CAGR during the projected period.

Based on region, the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in South Korea will display the fastest growth during the assessment period. Due to the increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotech industries by the South Korean government, the target market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2029. Expanding pharmaceutical base, accelerated growth of the healthcare sector, as well as the development of medical tourism, will further aid the target market growth in this region. Besides, the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in the U.S. and China, too, will observe impressive growth during the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

  2.3. Parent Market Overview

  2.4. Production Process Overview

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

Read Report with Full TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-chloride-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Gulf Corporation Council Cement Market Size: FMI has estimated the Gulf Corporation Council Cement market to reach a valuation of US$ 7,254.0 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects in the Cement market are expected to witness a steady growth outlook of the magnitude of 5.7% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 12,651.2 Mn by 2032.

Polytetrahydrofuran Market Share: According to latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global Polytetrahydrofuran (Poly THF) Market is relishing a market valuation of US$ 5,524.8 Mn in 2022, and all set to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022 – 2032 period.

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Demand: The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 930.5 Mn in 2022. The antimicrobial nanocoatings market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2032. It is further expected to top a valuation of US$ 5,893.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Photoresist Chemicals Market Outlook: The global photoresist chemicals market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,185.6 Million in 2022. The overall demand for photoresist chemicals is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,537.2 Million by 2032.

Polydimethylsiloxane Market Value: The global polydimethylsiloxane market is expected to secure US$ 2,644.7 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,533.7 Million in 2022.

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Trends: The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is expected to be valued at US$ 58,248.1 Million in 2022. The overall demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 99,496.2 Million by 2032.

Nylon-6 Market Forecast: The global nylon-6 market is expected to secure US$ 26,040.9 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 14,679 Million in 2022.

Organic Pigments Market Analysis: The global organic pigments market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 5862 Million in 2022.

U.S. & Canada Pre-painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Market Sales: FMI estimates the U.S. and Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing and Cladding market to reach a value of US$ 1,765.9 Mn by the year 2022. Sales prospects of the market are expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% and to top a valuation of US$ 2,756.0 Mn by 2032.

Heterocyclic and Fluoro Organic Compounds Market Growth: The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 494.1 Mn in 2022. The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is expected to witness a steady growth rate at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Why Hanesbrands Stock Dived by Almost 9% Today

    Apparel maker Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) probably wishes it had stayed warm and cozy in the underwear drawer on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results that not only missed on the top and bottom lines, but also came up short with guidance. Investors punished the company for these transgressions by trading its stock down nearly 9% on the day.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s stock portfolio and his 5 biggest stock positions. You can skip our introductory talk on Charlie Munger and read Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 2 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger, the 98-year-old billionaire investor and a partner of Warren Buffett, bought the Daily Journal in late 1970s through the New […]

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.