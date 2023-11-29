The recent AU$23m market cap decrease is likely to have disappointed insiders invested in IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1)

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in IRIS Metals' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 13%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of IRIS Metals, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IRIS Metals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in IRIS Metals. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

IRIS Metals is not owned by hedge funds. Tal Paneth is currently the company's largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 5.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Cody Schad and Boris Liberman are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of IRIS Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the IRIS Metals Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of AU$152m, that means they have AU$84m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 24%, of the IRIS Metals stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand IRIS Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for IRIS Metals you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

