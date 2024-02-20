Recent uptick might appease 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) institutional owners after losing 85% over the past year

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies 29Metals' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

59% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 65% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 13% increase in the share price after a year of 85% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of 29Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 29Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in 29Metals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 29Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. 29Metals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that EMR Capital Advisors Pty Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. Australian Super Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and EMR Capital Pty. Ltd. holds about 14% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of 29Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of 29Metals Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about AU$861k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$186m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in 29Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 14% stake in 29Metals. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand 29Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for 29Metals (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

