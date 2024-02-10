Recent uptick might appease Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) institutional owners after losing 18% over the past year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Annexon's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 35% increase in the share price after a year of 18% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Annexon, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Annexon?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Annexon does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Annexon's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 13% of Annexon shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. FMR LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. Muneer Satter is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds about 7.3% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Annexon

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Annexon, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$36m worth of the US$426m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Annexon. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.3%, private equity firms could influence the Annexon board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

