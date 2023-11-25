Recent uptick might appease FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) institutional owners after losing 78% over the past year

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies FiscalNote Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week's US$49m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 78% losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of FiscalNote Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FiscalNote Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

FiscalNote Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of FiscalNote Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in FiscalNote Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Maso Capital Partners Ltd, with ownership of 22%. Timothy Hwang is the second largest shareholder owning 5.5% of common stock, and Visionnaire Ventures holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Timothy Hwang, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of FiscalNote Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$152m, and insiders have US$12m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in FiscalNote Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

