Recent uptick might appease Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) institutional owners after losing 12% over the past year

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Freeport-McMoRan's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 14 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 86% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week's US$1.6b market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 12% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Freeport-McMoRan.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Freeport-McMoRan?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Freeport-McMoRan does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Freeport-McMoRan's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Freeport-McMoRan. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.3% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.6% of common stock, and FMR LLC holds about 6.4% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Freeport-McMoRan

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$236m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Freeport-McMoRan. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Freeport-McMoRan better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Freeport-McMoRan is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

