Recent uptick might appease Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) institutional owners after losing 23% over the past year

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Toast's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 11 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 67% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 4.3% increase in share prices after a year of 23% losses as a sign that returns are likely to begin trending higher.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Toast.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Toast?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Toast does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Toast, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Toast. Steven Papa is currently the company's largest shareholder with 7.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Stephen Fredette, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.8%. Stephen Fredette, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Christopher Comparato is the owner of 1.7% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Toast

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Toast, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$7.9b, and insiders have US$1.8b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Toast. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

