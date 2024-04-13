The recent US$4.0m market cap decrease is likely to have disappointed insiders invested in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders as a group endured the highest losses after market cap fell by US$4.0m.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Biodesix, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Biodesix?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Biodesix already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Biodesix's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Biodesix. Jack Schuler is currently the company's largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 22% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.6% by the third-largest shareholder. John Patience, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Biodesix

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Biodesix, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a US$84m stake in this US$141m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Biodesix is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

