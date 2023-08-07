Recent York and Adams County property transfers. Check recent listings

TipRanks

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s (NYSEARCA:JEPI) combination of high yield and monthly payments has quickly made it one of the market’s most popular ETFs. Investors who like JEPI’s style now have another high-yield competitor to consider — the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI), which also pays on a monthly basis and yields 10.7%. Let’s take a closer look at this intriguing new option for high-yield investors. What is SPYI ETF’s Strategy? Launched in August of 2022, SPYI is still a