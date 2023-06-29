Recession Always Six Months Away? Analyst Rebukes Forecasters' Perpetual Economic Pessimism

Economists and market analysts have been prophesying a recession since mid-2022, with their forecasts falling into what appears to be a constant echo chamber.

What Happened: Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research, challenged the narrative, arguing that clinging to dire predictions in the face of contradictory evidence isn't just misguided — it's a glaring refusal to let go of a forecast analysts have “fallen in love” with.

In a note issued to investors on Monday, Dutta said the recent and constant recession chatter doesn't withstand scrutiny, particularly given current economic indicators. "There is only so long one can keep claiming that the recession is just six months away. The statue of limitations has now kicked in," the analyst mentioned.

Check out:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. With as little as $100, average investors are becoming landlords thanks to this Jeff Bezos-backed startup.

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here's how to invest in the city's growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Strong Jobs Growth? Late Cycle! Dutta countered the argument that robust employment growth indicates a late-cycle economy poised for a downturn, highlighting that employment growth is running steady and that layoffs in the tech industry, a previously weak area in the labor market, have significantly decelerated.

Inflation's Silver Lining: The RenMac economist sees other positives in the current economic landscape. With consumer price inflation cooling more rapidly than labor market tightening, real incomes are advancing, giving consumers more spending power.

Dutta noted the easing food and energy bills, decelerating used car prices, and moderating housing rental inflation as additional tailwinds for real incomes.

Looking Ahead: During a May interview with Bloomberg, Dutta addressed the complexity of balancing short-term economic optimism with long-term concerns. He doesn't see a recession as imminent or likely in the next year but acknowledged the Fed's belief that a period of below-trend growth is required to address inflation.

Ultimately, Dutta suggests that staying cautious is the best course, though he told investors that the “recession clock has been reset.”

The future may bring an economic slump engineered by the Fed to steer inflation back towards its 2% target, which makes it challenging to sustain optimism for equities, leading to a frustration that Dutta said is already reflected in the market.

However, the analyst suggests that continually ringing the recession alarm is more a symptom of Wall Street's forecast addiction than an accurate reading of the economic landscape.



For the investors looking to trade on Dutta's analysis, broad market funds like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI can offer a way to maintain exposure to equities without betting heavily on specific sectors.

For those with a more bullish view on the continuing strength of the labor market, ETFs like the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF CIBR or the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK might be interesting, given Dutta's positive take on the tech sector's recovery.

On the flip side, if you align with the cautious stance suggested due to continued Fed actions, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) could provide a safer haven, as it often appreciates when investors anticipate slower economic growth.

Read next:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Recession Always Six Months Away? Analyst Rebukes Forecasters' Perpetual Economic Pessimism originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.