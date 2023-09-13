Recession fears mount as UK economy shrinks more than expected

uk economy

Britain may already be in recession as the economy shrank more than expected in July, economists have warned.

Gross domestic product fell by 0.5pc after strikes hit healthcare and education, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This reflected a major swing from 0.5pc growth in June and far exceeded economists’ expectations of a 0.2pc monthly drop.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the figures “could possibly mean that the mild recession we have been expecting has begun”.

Public sector strikes and wet weather were both major drags on the economy in July, the ONS said.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “In July, industrial action by healthcare workers and teachers negatively impacted services and it was a weaker month for construction and retail due to the poor weather.”

The health industry, which plunged by 2.1pc in July, was the biggest contributor to the monthly drop across services output.

The sector was hit by two-day strikes from both NHS senior doctors and radiographers in July, while summer walkouts from junior doctors also had an impact.

Mr Dales warned that the latest decline represents “ an air of underlying weakness” across the overall economy.

July marked the first month since June 2022 when monthly GDP fell across each of the services, production and construction sectors.

Mr Dales added: “That would make sense given that the dampening effect of higher interest rates should be starting to be felt a bit harder now.”

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, said the impact of high interest rates and weakening global economic conditions meant there is “more pain ahead for the UK economy”.

Ms Selfin said: “The UK economy could struggle to keep its head above water in the remainder of the year.”

A slump in housebuilding is weighing on the construction sector while services are struggling from a squeeze on household incomes, while the trade deficit also widened in the three months to July, Ms Selfin said.

The July figure is the first monthly reading for the third quarter and suggests that figures from July to September are likely to fall short of the Bank of England’s forecast for a 0.4pc quarterly increase.

However, strong wage growth and ongoing high core inflation mean the Bank could raise interest rates again at its meeting next Thursday.

That is despite growing fears that the Bank could go too far.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the Bank should forego another rate rise next week “rather than risking an overdose”.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said the Bank of England is at risk of “overshooting on rate hikes”.

Mr Thiru said: “The drag on incomes from high inflation, an onerous tax burden and rising interest rates means the UK is walking an unenviable tightrope between feeble growth and a full-blown recession.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Only by halving inflation can we deliver the sustainable growth and pay rises that the country needs.

“But there are many reasons to be confident about the future. We were among the fastest in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and the IMF has said we will grow faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.”

Wednesday’s data follows a major revision to previous GDP numbers by the ONS, which found the UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic than previously reported.

Incorporating these revisions suggests that the UK economy is now 1.3pc larger than it was in February 2020, Capital Economics said.

Thomas Pugh, economist at consulting firm RSM UK, said: “The big picture is that growth is still flat-lining. We expect the economy to continue to stagnate for the rest of the year but there is a growing risk of a recession towards the end of this year or early 2024.”

