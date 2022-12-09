U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,127.96
    -100.55 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Recession fears have paralyzed Wall Street as 2023 stock market predictions turn unusually bearish

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Trader at NYSE
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, on March 9, 2022.Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty

  • Wall Street has turned unusually bearish on the stock market as their 2023 predictions arrive.

  • Ongoing fears of an imminent economic recession have paralyzed Wall Street strategists.

  • For the first time in more than 20 years, Wall Street expects a flat year for stocks in 2023.

A 10% annual return for the S&P 500 has been a tried-and-true target Wall Street strategists have often gravitated towards when they roll out their year-ahead stock market outlooks.

But this year, that's not the case, as more and more 2023 stock market predictions show an unusually gloomy outlook for the S&P 500.

The negative outlook seems to be mainly driven by fears of an imminent recession, as the Federal Reserve's outsized interest rate hikes — combined with elevated inflation — are expected to finally take a bite out of the consumer's spending power.

And Wall Street isn't alone in these fears. A recent survey from the Conference Board found that 98% of CEOs expect a recession sometime in 2023.

But for much of Wall Street to be bearish on stocks heading into next year is no doubt rare, even in the face of a potential recession, according to data from Bloomberg. The data shows that 2023 is the first year in more than two decades in which Wall Street strategists expect a flat year for stocks.

Even heading into 2009, when the global financial system was on the brink of collapse, Wall Street strategists expected a 10% annual return for stocks.

Of course, a common belief on Wall Street is that sentiment follows price. And with the S&P 500 on track to finish the year down more than 15%, it's no wonder Wall Street is bearish on stocks going forward, as the constant ups and downs of the market this year have conditioned investors to be more skeptical of potential rallies.

A top-down analysis of 17 Wall Street strategists' predictions shows the average S&P 500 price target for the end of 2023 is just 4,009, which represents potential upside of less than 1% from current levels.

The predictions show a relatively balanced risk/reward profile for stock market investors. The lowest estimate so far comes from BNP Paribas, which has a 3,400 price target set. A decline to that level represents 14% potential downside and would take out the S&P 500's mid-October lows of 3,491.

Meanwhile, the highest 2023 year-end price target is 4,500 from Deutsche Bank, which represents potential upside of 14% from current levels.

Read the original article on Business Insider

