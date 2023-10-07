Recession looming? Forecast says metro Phoenix in better spot than US

Is the economy headed for a recession? Possibly, but it won’t likely happen until late 2024 or 2025, and metro Phoenix is poised to fare better than most other parts of the U.S.

Economic experts talked about the possibility of a looming slowdown and laid out key indicators to watch at the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s Economic Outlook on Friday.

“The indicators screamed we were headed for a recession, but nothing happened,” Arizona economic expert Elliott Pollack told the forecast crowd. “But it could get dicey at some point.”

Many economists believed the country would slide into a recession this year as the Federal Reserve continued raising interest rates to slow inflation and consumer spending. But a much better-than-expected jobs report for September — the U.S. added 336,000 new positions to the workforce, double what analysts expected — pushes a possible recession farther away.

Plus, people continue to buy everything from houses to cars and all types of retail goods despite higher interest rates.

A Blue Chip Economic Indicators survey of top economists found 48% think the U.S. is headed toward a recession, and 52% say no recession is coming soon.

How will metro Phoenix fare in a recession?

“Phoenix will do better than most areas during a recession,” Pollack said. “Arizona will grow three times as fast as the U.S.”

Arizona ranked No. 6 in the U.S. for job growth between 2019 and 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Metro Phoenix ranked fifth for job growth among major metro areas during the same time frame.

Arizona’s unemployment rate is just below 4%, the lowest since January 2007, at the tail end of the housing boom.

Metro Phoenix posted a 4.4% increase in job growth last year and is on track for a 2.3% uptick this year. Job growth goes negative during a recession.

National recession looming?

About 58% of Americans think the “economy is going to hell in a handbasket,” said David Brancaccio, host of the national radio show "Marketplace Morning Report," citing a survey.

What’s confusing is the key indicators are going in different directions.

“We continue to push out odds of a recession,” said Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist for BOK Financial.

He said inflation is moderating but still high.

The average U.S. inflation rate ranged between 6% and 7% in 2021-22. The current rate is just under 4%, almost double what the Fed wants it to be.

Thirty-year mortgage rates are hovering near 7.5%, more than double the 3% they fell to in late 2021, according to Freddie Mac. The higher rate adds almost $1,000 to the monthly payment on a median-priced home.

The average credit card interest rate is up from about 14.5% in 2022 to almost 21% now, according to WalletHub.

Wage growth is down slightly from 2022 but still higher than it has been since 2003, according to the Federal Reserve.

“The Fed has never tried to induce a recession with so many unfilled jobs and so many fewer unemployed,” Pollack said. “There are 8.8 million unfilled jobs and only 6.3 million unemployed at present.”

He said the long-term outlook for greater Phoenix is very good, but the short-term outlook is tied to the national economy.

