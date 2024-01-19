Recession risk grows as retail sales suffer sharpest fall since lockdown

Shoppers on High Street

Retail sales suffered their biggest drop for nearly two years in the run-up to Christmas, leaving Britain on the brink of recession in a new blow for Rishi Sunak.

Sales volumes across the retail industry slumped by 3.2pc in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The drop far exceeded forecasts of a 0.5pc decline and was the steepest fall since January 2021, when the country was in lockdown.

It further increases the likelihood that Britain fell into recession at the end of 2023, after separate figures showed that the economy shrank by 0.1pc between July and September.

A recession – defined as two successive quarters of economic contraction – would create a fresh headache for the Prime Minister and complicate his plans for tax cuts in the March Budget.

Labour is already polling ahead of the Conservatives on who voters think can best manage the economy.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, this week attended the World Economic Forum in Davos in an attempt to cast herself as the new champion of business.

The retail slump marks a huge swing compared to the 1.4pc growth recorded in November, which was fuelled by Black Friday deals.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said December sales were poor because shoppers had brought forward their Christmas purchases early.

She said: “Following a strong November, retail sales plummeted in December with all types of outlets being hit.

“Department stores, clothing shops and household goods retailers reported sluggish sales too as consumers spent less on Christmas gifts, but had also purchased earlier during Black Friday promotions, to help spread the cost.”

The cost of living crisis, which triggered the biggest drop in real earnings in decades, means shoppers are scrambling to cut back wherever they can.

On an annual basis, sales volumes in 2023 fell by 2.8pc – dropping for the second successive year to hit a five-year low.

This far exceeded the 1.6pc fall during 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Alex Kerr, of Capital Economics, said: “The drags from the cost-of-living crisis and sharp rise in interest rates are still weighing on real incomes and consumer spending.”

The new figures will knock around 0.15 percentage points off real GDP growth in December, according to Capital Economics.

This means the UK may have fallen into a technical recession at the end of the year.

Jeremy Stern, chief executive of PromoVeritas and former European director at Coca-Cola, said the data could spur a price war as shops fight to increase sales.

Mr Stern said: “I expect to see a fierce price matching battle as retailers look to boost growth with increasingly competitive promotions and discount schemes.”

Despite the traditional Christmas buying season, sales fell to their lowest level since the height of the pandemic in May 2020.

As inflation falls, consumer spending power is rising but the data shows this boost is not yet flowing back into the economy.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said households are “instead focused on rebuilding the savings buffer they lost in 2022 and repaying debt.”

