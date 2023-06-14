Recession ‘on its way’ despite UK economy returning to growth in April

A recession is “on its way” despite the British economy continuing to surpass the Bank of England’s expectations, economists warned as GDP rose in April.

Monthly UK real gross domestic product climbed by 0.2pc in April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This matched the consensus expectation among economists but exceeded the Bank of England’s forecasts. Threadneedle Street had forecast that GDP will stay flat across the first half of 2023.

The April data comes after average growth of 0.1pc across the first three months of the year.

The GDP figures followed higher than expected wage growth data on Tuesday, which triggered a spike in gilt yields as markets bet on higher interest rates.

But economists warned that the impact of higher interest rates had yet to be felt, and that the prospect of a recession in the second half of the year was still likely.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at Capital Economics, said: “We think interest rates need to rise further to quash inflation, from 4.5pc now to a peak of 5.25pc.”

A recession will still follow in the second half of this year, due to the delayed toll of high interest rates, Ms Gregory warned. By the end of June, less than 40pc of the drag from high borrowing costs will have hit the economy, she said.

“More than 60pc lies ahead,” said Gregory. “That’s why we still think a recession is on its way in the second half of this year.”

Cracks are already showing in the economy. Construction output fell by 0.6pc, driven by a 1pc fall in new work.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “This was led by a 1pc decline in new work, as the impact of higher borrowing costs rippled through to new housing demand.”

Public sector strikes have been an additional ongoing burden. Monthly output in the health sector fell by 0.9pc.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, warned of major economic headwinds as the Bank of England struggles to keep inflation under control.

Ms Selfin said: “In stark contrast to the US and Eurozone, inflation has proven more persistent than originally anticipated, continuing to put pressure on households’ income. As a result, the UK will also likely see the Bank of England continue its rate hiking cycle, putting further pressure on both households and businesses as they face higher borrowing costs.”

Strong growth in the services sector, which climbed by 0.3pc in April, following a 0.5pc growth in March, was the driving force behind overall GDP growth.

Monthly GDP climbed to 0.3pc above pre-coronavirus levels.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said: “We are growing the economy, with the IMF saying that from 2025 we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.”

Mr Hunt added: “But high growth needs low inflation, so we must stick relentlessly to our plan to halve the rate this year to protect family budgets.”

Three-month growth in April averaged 0.1pc, which was in line with the consensus forecast among economists.

ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said: “GDP bounced back after a weak March. Bars and pubs had a comparatively strong April, while car sales rebounded and education partially recovered from the effect of the previous month’s strikes.”

Mr Morgan added: “These were partially offset by falls in health, which was affected by the junior doctors’ strikes, along with falls in computer manufacturing and the often-erratic pharmaceuticals industry. House builders and estate agents also had a poor month.”

GDP grew by 0.1pc in the three months to April 2023 when compared with the three months to January 2023.

The pandemic pet boom means one sector has particularly outperformed. The vet industry has grown by 42.5pc since February 2020.

It is in stark contrast to household domestic help, which has slumped by 40.5pc since before the pandemic began.

