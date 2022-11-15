U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.00
    +28.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,724.00
    +163.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,859.50
    +124.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.80
    +14.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    -0.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0077 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.59
    +1.07 (+4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0079 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3040
    -0.6960 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,916.36
    +212.45 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.71
    +24.42 (+6.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.65
    +4.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

RECHARGE COMPLETES AIRBORNE MAG SURVEY AT GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT TO DEMONSTRATE ‘STRUCTURAL CONTINUITY’ FROM NEIGHBOUR ROCK TECH AND INTELA RESEARCH HAS COMMENCED INITIAL ANALYST COVERAGE ON RECHARGE

Recharge Resources Ltd.
·6 min read
Recharge Resources Ltd.
Recharge Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce that Prospectair has completed the high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey at the company’s 100% owned Georgia Lake North and West Lithium Properties. The property is immediately contiguous to Rock Tech Lithium Inc’s (RCK–V) (“Rock Tech”) Georgia Lake Lithium Property and located approximately 160 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division.



Image 1: Prospectair Magnetic Survey Helicopter



Image 2: Initial images from Airborne Mag Survey at Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Initial imagery is encouraging and is now being further analyzed for the creation of NI 43-101 compliant technical report to include proposed aggressive ground exploration targets for prospecting, geological mapping and further sampling.

CEO, David Greenway, stated, "We are making progress on all fronts across our portfolio of projects. With our ongoing drill program at the Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project, a now permitted and funded drill program at Brussels Creek drilling, the proposed spin out of Pinchi Lake in to NextCharge Battery Metals Ltd. and now, our airborne magnetic survey at Georgia Lake is completed with initial imagery looking very encouraging. We are thrilled the team at Prospectair were able to lock in an engagement and deploy to the property on such an immediate time frame as the weather was cooperative.”

“The point of this airborne survey is to identify the potential for structural continuity from neighbouring Rock Tech’s active development at its Georgia Lake Project. Rock Tech signed a major lithium supply agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG and Recharge is committed to advancing and monetizing its portfolio of assets to the benefit of all stakeholders,” Greenway continued.

On October 20th, 2022, Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) signed a supply agreement with Canadian-German Rock Tech to receive on average 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year. The deal, which comes shortly after the two groups said they would explore a strategic partnership, has a value over five years of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.47 billion) and will provide enough lithium hydroxide for 150,000 cars a year, the companies said.

Lithium is selling in the spot market at 597,500 Yuan per tonne or the equivalent of US$84,484 per tonne according to TradingEconomics.com. (November 14th, 2022)

The 548 line-km airborne survey includes covering neighbouring known lithium-bearing pegmatite structures, mobilization and demobilization, room and board, supply and delivery of fuel, data gathering and processing. All final results will be presented to section 4.4 with a final report signed by QP and NI 43-101 compliant.

Furthermore, Intela Research a Dublin, Ireland based investment research company, generating and distributing research to a global audience, including, investment banks, institutional investors, as well as professional investors and relevant members of the global investment community — published an initial equity analyst research report on Recharge.

The research report dated October 31st, 2022, entitled “Recharge Resources Ltd. (CSE: RR / Frankfurt: SL50 / OTC:RECHF) Exploring a Cleaner Future Through the Power of Battery Metals” was written and produced by Intela analyst Matthew Levy, CFA.

All reports on Recharge prepared by analysts represent the views of such analysts and are not necessarily those of Recharge. Although the Company has paid a fee to Intela Research to provide its independent research opinion (just as fees are paid to bond-rating agencies and auditors for their opinions), the Company is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines contained in an analyst's report and the fee was not dependent on the opinion provided.

In addition, readers should be aware, and are cautioned, that opinions, estimates, or forecasts contained in research analyst reports are not subject to the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and have not received any endorsement or approval by RR. As such, RR does not imply or in any way represent that any of the reports, opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding RR made by research analysts complies with NI 43-101 or represent the opinions or beliefs of Recharge or its management or representatives.

In addition to information filed by Recharge as found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), readers should refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report(s) of Recharge relating to its project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

The Intela report is currently available to view, or to download, from Intela’s website - www.intelaresearch.com or upon written request from Intela: email: info@intelaresearch.com

Qualified Person

Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo (JMK Exploration Consulting)  has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Kleinboeck is independent of the Company and is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Georgia Lake North & West - Lithium Properties – Ontario

The Georgia Lake North and West Properties are located approximately 160 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division. Recharge’s property is contiguous to the North and West boundaries of Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Lithium Property and consists of two claim blocks totaling 320 hectares and 432 hectares.

Image 3: Georgia Lake Lithium Project Overview

The Rock Tech Lithium Georgia Lake Project is host to several spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Lithium mineralization was discovered in 1955 and subsequently explored by several historic owners. Rock Tech’s property hosts an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource, as reported in Rock Tech’s Preliminary Economic Assessment filed on Rock Tech’s SEDAR profile, with an effective date of March 15, 2021. The Mineral Resource is summarized in the following table:

 

Tonnage (MT)

Grade (Li20%)

Measured Resources

2.31

1.04

Indicated Resources

4.31

0.99

Measured & Indicated

6.62

1.01

Inferred Resources

6.68

1.16

Recharge’s management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Recharge may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

All stakeholders can follow the company on its social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Greenway

David Greenway, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.
Joel Warawa
Phone: 778-588-5473
E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com
Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge’s results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Just Bought a Semiconductor Stock

    Followers of Warren Buffett know he's generally averse to technology stocks. Buffett typically takes big positions, and therefore seeks a high bar in terms of both valuation and conviction. Since Buffett has admitted he's a novice when it comes to technology, it's no surprise to see few tech stocks in his portfolio, which totaled nearly $300 billion as of the third quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken Chin

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Realistically Double in 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (IIP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the regulated cannabis industry in the U.S. It currently owns 111 properties in 19 states. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 7%. IIP has increased its dividend by 12x since 2017.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $3.60, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, a key index of Chinese stocks is the biggest gainer so far in November.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFrom Covid controls to the property

  • If You Invested $10k In Annaly Capital Management 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Income investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will produce high-yielding dividends, but many of these stocks do not perform well over the long term. Ironically, one of the most popular mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) among income investors is a stock market laggard despite its reputation as a high-yielding income stock. Let’s take a closer look. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT that invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to loan money on re