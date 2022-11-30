U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

RECHARGE RESOURCES ADDS TO ADVISORY BOARD AS DRILLING SET TO COMMENCE AT BRUSSELS CREEK AND RESULTS ANTICIPATED FROM POCITOS 1 LITHIUM SALAR AND GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECTS

Recharge Resources Ltd.
·3 min read
Recharge Resources Ltd.
Recharge Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (‘Recharge’) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL50: Frankfurt) announces that Mr. Ken Kuiper is joining the senior advisory board. Mr. Kuiper will advise the Company on its aerial survey initiatives and upcoming airborne survey results.

Mr. Kuiper is the founder of Ellis Park Media, a GIS and aerial survey company, focused on catering to the resource industry. Studying geography and the Earth Sciences at the University of Western Ontario, Ken gained experience working internationally with several companies and organizations, including the United Nations, MAG Silver (Market Cap $1.9B), and was a key consultant of several acquired companies, including: West Timmins Mining (Sold for $319M), Northern Empire (Sold for $150M), Balmoral Resources ($150M), and Corvus Gold ($375M).

CEO David Greenway stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ken to our advisory board and will greatly utilize his expertise in this active time for Recharge. We are currently awaiting the results of our heliborne mag survey at the Georgia Lake Lithium Project and have drilling about to commence at our Brussels Creek Project. Recharge’s Argentina Pocitos 1 Lithium Salar Project is currently drilling and has an offtake LOI for lithium supply as well as a technology licence for a multi-phase build out of 20,000 tonne per year EkosolveTM lithium extraction plant. With multiple active projects, we are excited to be working with Ken given his experience acting as a consultant for numerous previous buy-outs.”

About Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos Project is located approximately 10 km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, mobile telephone, and internet services. Pocitos 1 is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Previous exploration teams have spent over USD $1.5 million exploring the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM geophysics and drilling two 400m holes that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of up to 125 ppm from Laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded by A.I.S. Resources Ltd (“AIS”) during the project’s first drill campaign in May 2018. AIS used a double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes drilled to a depth of 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. Both drill holes had exceptional brine flow rates. Recharge's plan is to drill a third production ready drill hole to work towards a NI 43-101 mineral resource calculation.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company on its social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“David Greenway”

David Greenway, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.
Joel Warawa
Phone: 778-588-5473
E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com
Website: recharge-resources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge’s results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


