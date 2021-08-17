U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Recharge Resources Options Nickel Cobalt Project From West Mining

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Recharge Resources Ltd.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with West Mining Corp. (“WEST” - CSE) (“West Mining”) whereby the Company may acquire a 75% interest in the Cobalt-Nickel Kagoot Brook project a 4,233-hectare area located in the Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada (the “Project”).

Excerpts from a September 21, 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report authored by Peter Dadson B.Sc., P.Geo. detail the following information: Historical work on the Kagoot Brook property was largely driven by the results received from a 1981 Geological Survey Branch, New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources stream and spring sediment surveys. The results of the survey returned significantly elevated and anomalous cobalt in silts from both tributaries with values varying from 63ppm to 1,316ppm Cobalt. The results of the survey spurred multiple, multi-faceted exploration campaigns through the 1980’s and 1990’s.

In 2018 Explorex Resources Inc. re-processed the 1986-1987 fixed wing airborne magnetic survey data covering the property. The 3D modelling indicated the Kagoot Brook claims are underlain by a synformal fold structure with a fold axis trending near east-west. In December 2018 magnetic and VLF-EM surveys were completed along widely spaced selected logging road access trails. In July and September 2018, a silt sampling program was completed along the two anomalous creeks to confirm the existence and location of the historical silt sample results. A total of 51 silt samples were collected and confirmed the historical results with cobalt values to 3,190ppm Cobalt. The silt sampling program identified a clear and well defined up stream cut-off to the anomalous cobalt silt values. In December 2018, a two-hole NQ oriented core drill program was completed totalling 501m. The program was designed to test the underlying stratigraphy for the possible source of the anomalous stream sediment silt values. The structural data collected from the oriented core suggests that each drill hole may have been collared on opposing limbs of a tight synformal fold structure. Best results 79ppm Cobalt from the two-hole drill program returned. The author concludes that the property merits further exploration.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

https://ml.globenewswire.com/1.0/snippet/926#lg=1&slide=0

Figure 1: Kagoot Brook 2018 VLF and Cobalt Stream Silt Samples
Figure 1: Kagoot Brook 2018 VLF and Cobalt Stream Silt Samples

https://www.westminingcorp.ca/kagoot-brook

Recharge CEO and Director, Yari Nieken, states: “Recharge is focused on identifying domestic sources of battery tetals and this Kagoot Brook property adds yet another highly prospective asset to our growing portfolio that includes nickel, lithium and cobalt assets in established mining jurisdictions.”

“It’s a pleasure to work with a company focussed on the energy sector and Recharge Resources is building a first class portfolio. The deal allows West Mining to still benefit from the Kagoot Brook project whilst keeping our own sights firmly set on the Kena gold and copper project,” commented Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining.

The Transaction

Pursuant to the Agreement, West Mining has assigned its original agreement made with Great Atlantic Resources Corp. and Explorex Resources Inc. to Recharge. Recharge may acquire a 75% interest in the Project, subject to an underlying 2% NSR pursuant to the underlying agreement, by issuing to West Mining 1,000,000 common shares and assuming the $650,000.00 exploration commitment to be completed before May 10th, 2023 and a $50,000.00 royalty payment to underlying royalty holders by January 23rd, 2022. Recharge shall issue 500,000 common shares to Great Atlantic Resources for the extension on the exploration expenditures.

The Agreement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued pursuant to the Agreement shall be subject to a hold period of 4 months and 1 day from issuance.

Additionally, the Company has retained Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp for digital marketing services for 3 months at $105,000 USD.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Yari Nieken”

Yari Nieken, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Recharge Resources Ltd.
Mr. Joel Warawa
Phone: 778-588-5473
E-Mail: info@recharge-resources.com
Website: www.recharge-resources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Recharge’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Recharge will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Recharge’s inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that Recharge does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Recharge assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Walmart Q2 earnings soar as Delta variant fails to curb traffic, grocery spending boom

    Walmart says the comp sales reflect 'strong underlying business trends, a robust U.S. economy and stimulus spending.'

  • Home Depot Earnings Top, But Dow Giant Falls Below Buy Point On This Key Metric

    Home Depot beat earnings views, but missed on U.S. same-store sales. The Dow giant fell below a buy point.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY frenzy tapers off

    U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot climbed 3.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 - the smallest increase in two years, and missed analysts' estimates of a 4.9% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Foot traffic at Home Depot stores fell every month during the reported quarter, with the biggest drop coming in May when traffic slumped 12.1%, according to data firm Placer.ai. The slowdown in sales lowers expectations for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc, which is even more dependent on DIY consumers than Home Depot, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open Tuesday, with the major indexes pulling back from record levels amid a mixed batch of earnings results from major retailers.