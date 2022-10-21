U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Recipe Apps Market to grow by USD 421.03 Mn; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recipe Apps Market by End-user, Product type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 421.03 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the key growth region in the market. About 33% of the market growth is expected to come from this region during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic illnesses due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles is driving the growth of the regional market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global recipe apps market is fragmented due to the presence of several large and small vendors. Vendors in the market compete among themselves to increase their market share based on solution differentiation, pricing, portfolios, and value-added services. They are also differentiating their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major vendors in the market focus on marketing strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base. All these factors are expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. as major market participants.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of vegan consumers, increasing demand for convenience in cooking, and the growing number of millennials interested in cooking. However, the need to comply with regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this report. Buy Full Report Now

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global recipe apps market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The adoption of recipe apps will be significant among Android users over the forecast period. The Google Play Store has become a preferred platform for recipe apps over the few decades. This is mainly attributed to the growing use of android smartphones across the globe, which increases the demand for recipe apps. In addition, the increasing adoption of Android smartphones is contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Type

The free recipe apps segment in the global recipe apps market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Free user apps are common in Android, iPhone operating systems (iOS), and Windows because they are far more accessible and easy to obtain than subscriptions or paid downloads.

  • Geography

North America will dominate the global recipe apps market in terms of revenue generation. The rising awareness about the need to live a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits among consumers will drive the growth of the recipe apps market in North America over the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recipe apps market report covers the following areas:

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recipe apps market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recipe apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist recipe apps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the recipe apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the recipe apps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recipe apps market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market 2022-2026: The global mindfulness meditation apps market is segmented by platform (iOS, Android, and others), end-user (individual and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the iOS segment. North America will emerge as a dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Fitness App Market 2022-2026: The global fitness app market is segmented by application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market will generate maximum revenue in the lifestyle monitoring segment. APAC will have largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Recipe Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 421.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 Free users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Paid users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aisle Ahead Inc.

  • 11.4 BuzzFeed Inc.

  • 11.5 Conde Nast

  • 11.6 Cookpad Inc.

  • 11.7 Discovery Inc.

  • 11.8 Dotdash Meredith

  • 11.9 Immediate Media Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 SideChef Inc.

  • 11.11 Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

  • 11.12 Yummly Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recipe-apps-market-to-grow-by-usd-421-03-mn-north-america-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301654822.html

SOURCE Technavio

