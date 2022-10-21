Recipe Apps Market to grow by USD 421.03 Mn; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Recipe Apps Market by End-user, Product type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 421.03 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. North America is identified as the key growth region in the market. About 33% of the market growth is expected to come from this region during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic illnesses due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles is driving the growth of the regional market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global recipe apps market is fragmented due to the presence of several large and small vendors. Vendors in the market compete among themselves to increase their market share based on solution differentiation, pricing, portfolios, and value-added services. They are also differentiating their solutions and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major vendors in the market focus on marketing strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to expand their customer base. All these factors are expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. as major market participants.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of vegan consumers, increasing demand for convenience in cooking, and the growing number of millennials interested in cooking. However, the need to comply with regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global recipe apps market is segmented as below:

End-user

The adoption of recipe apps will be significant among Android users over the forecast period. The Google Play Store has become a preferred platform for recipe apps over the few decades. This is mainly attributed to the growing use of android smartphones across the globe, which increases the demand for recipe apps. In addition, the increasing adoption of Android smartphones is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Type

The free recipe apps segment in the global recipe apps market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Free user apps are common in Android, iPhone operating systems (iOS), and Windows because they are far more accessible and easy to obtain than subscriptions or paid downloads.

Geography

North America will dominate the global recipe apps market in terms of revenue generation. The rising awareness about the need to live a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits among consumers will drive the growth of the recipe apps market in North America over the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our recipe apps market report covers the following areas:

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the recipe apps market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the recipe apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Recipe Apps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist recipe apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the recipe apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the recipe apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of recipe apps market vendors

Recipe Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 421.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisle Ahead Inc., AJNS New Media GmbH, BuzzFeed Inc., Conde Nast, Cookpad Inc., Discovery Inc., Dotdash Meredith, Forks over knives LLC, Glo Bakery Corp., Green Kitchen Stories, Immediate Media Co. Ltd., Le Creuset South Africa Pty Ltd., MAADINFO SERVICES Co., Paprika, SideChef Inc., Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., and Yummly Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Free users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Paid users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aisle Ahead Inc.

11.4 BuzzFeed Inc.

11.5 Conde Nast

11.6 Cookpad Inc.

11.7 Discovery Inc.

11.8 Dotdash Meredith

11.9 Immediate Media Co. Ltd.

11.10 SideChef Inc.

11.11 Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd.

11.12 Yummly Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

