U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.02
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0047 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,705.36
    -293.97 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.24
    +25.73 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Recipe Unlimited Announces the Acquisition of Original Fresh Restaurants and Remaining Minority Interest in Fresh

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe") announced today that it has acquired 100% of Plant Powered Ventures Ltd. and the remaining 15% minority interest in Fresh Since 1999. Plant Powered Ventures Ltd. developed and operates the original five Fresh-branded plant-based restaurants in Ontario. Recipe now has full ownership of all Fresh-branded locations.

Founded in 1999, Fresh Restaurants set out to make plant-based food inclusive and accessible to everyone. It is a part of their mission to prove that a plant-based diet can be satisfying, energizing, and crave-able.

"We're so thrilled that a Canadian company as respected in the industry as Recipe would choose to focus on the vegan space, and we're honoured that we are the brand they have chosen to partner with. We cannot wait to bring Fresh and our Plant Powered vision to communities across the country," says Ruth Tal, founder and owner of Fresh Restaurants.

Fresh is currently being served at Recipe's Ultimate Kitchens where guests can enjoy the convenience of mixing and matching items from various brands all in one order.

"To be able to add this incredible omni-channel brand to the portfolio of Recipe is very exciting. What Ruth, her partners and the team of Fresh have created is remarkable. The fresh food and beverages are outstanding and we look forward to expanding the reach of the brand to all Canadians." says Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in UAE, Oman, Macau and India. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Fresh Restaurants
For 25 years, Fresh has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement and has grown into Canada's largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand offering crave-worthy food, invigorating juices, and craft cocktails. Fresh advocates for a positive plant-centric, planet-friendly approach to eating by encouraging people to embrace their fruits and vegetables. Fresh's vision begins and ends with great food and drinks, inspired service and memorable experiences. For more information, visit freshplantpowered.com or follow us on Instagram @freshrestaurants.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c2087.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase and Silvergate Capital Are Up Today

    Meanwhile, shares of the cryptocurrency mining company Bit Digital are way down today, although volatile overall.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Monday. It’s a relatively quiet day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones up 0.14%, the S&P 500 up […]

  • Why Franklin Resources Shares Are Soaring Today

    An encouraging glimpse at last quarter's growth and plans for a brilliant acquisition have stoked investors, though perhaps a bit too much.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuyBaby merchandise is headed to Uber

    Uber Technologies Inc. announced Monday that it has partnered with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its BuyBuy Baby banner to launch a new baby and kids selection of items on Uber and Uber Eats. Items from nearly 120 BuyBuy Baby stores and more than 750 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be on the platform, including bath toys, diapers and more. "We are rebuilding our authority in the home and baby retail categories to appeal to new consumers, while strengthening relationships with our valued, long-stan

  • Roblox sheds more than $1.5 billion in market cap following outage that could have cost millions

    Roblox Corp. was digging itself out Monday from a three-day outage that shut out millions of users, as investors wiped away more than $1.5 billion of the videogame company's market capitalization.

  • Better Buy: Magnite vs. PubMatic

    Adtech companies help advertisers effectively deliver ads to a targeted audience by using technology to make the process more efficient and valuable. Instead of an advertiser placing ads in front of a broad audience like in a newspaper, adtech companies find the most efficient places for advertisers to place their ads.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Honeywell Stock?

    Honeywell International's (NASDAQ: HON) third-quarter earnings attracted considerable attention because they were highly symbolic of the current earnings season. Moreover, understanding the themes within the results is the key to looking at other industrial companies set to report.

  • Arista Networks rises on earnings, outlook beat, share buyback, stock split

    Arista Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company not only posted an earnings and outlook beat but announced a big share buyback and a stock split. Arista shares rose 4% after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $408.57. “We are experiencing strong demand for our pioneering client to cloud networking portfolio across all of our customer sectors,” said Jayshree Ullal, Arista chief executive, in a statement.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app