U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,659.00
    +264.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

·4 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") (TSE: RECP) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.

As a result of the Transaction, the Shares are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the close of trading on or around November 1, 2022. The Company will submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate the Company's public reporting requirements.

Early Warning Information

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Fairfax owned and controlled, directly and in the investment portfolios of its insurance companies, 5,657,435 SVS and 21,314,747 MVS, representing approximately 22.3% of the SVS and approximately 62.6% of the MVS. Following completion of the Transaction (including the amalgamation with the Purchaser and the Company), Fairfax will beneficially own approximately 84% of the amalgamated company. An early warning report will be filed by Fairfax in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from Fairfax upon request at 416-367-4941 (Attention: John Varnell) or at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2N7.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, CHL owned and controlled 12,740,077 MVS, representing approximately 37.4% of the MVS and 21.7% of the Shares. Following completion of the Transaction (including the amalgamation with the Purchaser and the Company), CHL will own approximately 16% of the amalgamated company. An early warning report will be filed by CHL in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from CHL upon request from Sean Regan at 416-276-9027. The address of CHL is 2497 Marine Drive W West Vancouver, BC Canada, V7V 1L3.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of the delisting of the SVS on the TSX, the cessation of the Company's reporting issuer status, and other statements that are not material facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the possibility that the SVS will not be delisted from the TSX in accordance with the timing currently contemplated, and that the SVS may not be delisted at all, due to a failure to satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, conditions necessary to delist the SVS from the TSX or for other reasons. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Recipe disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About FFHL

FFHL is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c4676.html

Recommended Stories

  • AutoNation Registers 4% Top-Line Growth In Q3 Despite Lower Unit Sales; Boosts Stock Buyback

    AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $6.67 billion, missing the consensus of $6.83 billion. Higher average selling prices of vehicles and continued growth in After-Sales and Customer Financial Services more than offset lower unit sales of new and used vehicles. New vehicle retail unit sales fell 5% and used vehicle retail unit sales declined 3%. Segment income from Domestic fell 4% Y/Y, Import dropped 10%, and Premium Luxury rose 14%. Gross pro

  • American Portfolios Welcomes New Group of Young Talent to Participate in the AP for LIFE Creative Residency

    The independent broker/dealer continues to cultivate creative entrepreneurship by providing financial support and fostering financial literacy to young creatives in Ferguson, Missouri.

  • Do You Think the Long-Term Outlook for YETI Holdings (YETI) is Attractive?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned 1.44% net of fees in the third quarter compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection is a significant factor in the […]

  • Kings Entertainment Engages Native Ads for Digital Marketing

    Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a New York-based company with offices in Vancouver B.C., to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for Kings Entertainment, supporting ongoing e

  • Allen Lazard out, Christian Watson questionable, Sammy Watkins set to play

    The Packers have several injury concerns in their receiving corps, but at least one veteran will be on the field when the club plays the Bills on Sunday. Green Bay’s final injury report of the week revealed that receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is out, receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable, and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) [more]

  • Texas offers West Virginia commit, three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton

    Justin Benton has received an impressive list of Power Five offers.

  • David Andrews will not play Sunday

    The Patriots will have quarterback Mac Jones in the starting lineup on Sunday, but center David Andrews will not play against the Jets. Andrews suffered a concussion in the team’s loss to the Bears when he was laid out by a blindside block by defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Pennel was ejected as a result of [more]

  • Ezekiel Elliott doubtful; Micah Parsons, Sam Williams questionable

    Ezekiel Elliott does have a chance of playing, as Mike McCarthy said Friday morning, but it’s not a big chance. Chances are, the Cowboys running back will rest his sprained MCL this week and return in Week 10 after the team’s bye. The Cowboys list Elliott as doubtful to play Sunday against the Bears. He [more]

  • Titans in danger of missing two key defenders for Week 8

    The Titans are in danger of missing two key defenders in Week 8, as Jeffery Simmons is questionable and Rashad Weaver has been ruled out.

  • Jets WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots with knee injury

    New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of an injured knee. Davis, who has 19 catches for a team-leading 351 yards with two touchdowns, was hurt in the Jets' 16-9 win at Denver last Sunday.

  • Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night's game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he'd be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

  • Biden Spars With Oil Executives Over Industry's Record Profits

    The president shot down claims from an oil executive who said dividend payouts for investors was a benefit to the American people.

  • Column: Paul Pelosi is a victim of poisoned politics. Those inciting violence must be held to account

    The hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home grew out of a culture that rewards stridency and provocation.

  • Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Crashed 16% Today

    Shares of medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell 16.6% through 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday even though the company missed analyst targets for third-quarter earnings last night by only the slimmest of margins. Analysts had forecast that Edwards would show earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on sales of $1.33 billion in last night's report. In constant dollars, Edwards says its sales would have grown 7%.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao has slashed Nio stock's price target to $19 a share, as reported by The Fly.

  • Intel stock jumps after announcing cost cutting plans and layoffs

    Shares of Intel are moving higher after the company announced up to $10 billion in cost reductions through 2025.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

    Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.