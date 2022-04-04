Recipe Unlimited to Release 2022 First Quarter Results

VAUGHAN, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation will be releasing 2022 first quarter financial results on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com) after the close of markets on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Recipe has scheduled an earnings webcast to discuss 2022 first quarter results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 5th, 2022. The webcast can be viewed at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540219&tp_key=94b33a1202

If joining by phone, please call 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605, five to ten minutes prior to the start time. The Confirmation number is 75784250.

A copy of the presentation will be available at the time of the call on Recipe's investor website (recipeunlimited.investorroom.com).

A telephone replay of the call will be available until midnight on May 26th, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter passcode 784250#.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Catina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

Story continues

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c2284.html