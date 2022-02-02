U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

Reciprocating Pumps Market to Expand at a Rate of 1.9X with Growing at a 6.6% CAGR

·6 min read

Application of Reciprocating Pumps in Chemical Industry to Generate Over 53% of the Market Valuation by 2032

Fact.MR's recently published report on the reciprocating pumps market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of flow rate, type, end-use industry & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reciprocating pumps market is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2032.

FactMR_Logo

To fulfil the expanding demand of the petroleum industry around the world, reciprocating pumps are widely utilized in the extraction of oil and other natural resources. Drilling and oilfield service firms' profitability are expected to expand 10-12% over the next five years, according to the report, due to the continued rise in global rig count and upstream capital spending. According to the aforesaid scenario, the global reciprocating pump industry will grow at a rate of 1.9X in the next ten years.

The use of emerging technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence, and Big Data is becoming more common in the pump industry. Because of the volatile nature of the pump industry in recent years, makers of reciprocating pumps and other pumps have focused on providing smart pumping systems in order to maximize earnings.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2396

Commercial buildings, oil and gas, as well as water and wastewater, will be the first to deploy smart reciprocating pumps, kicking off the transformation. Pump manufacturers are gaining ground in the US reciprocating pump market by developing smart pumping systems that can provide real-time information. These solutions are intended to avoid unexpected pump breakdowns while also lowering reciprocating pump maintenance costs.

Due to reciprocating pumps' lower cost and higher durability compared to centrifugal pumps, an increasing number of end-use industries in East Asia are switching from centrifugal pumps to reciprocating pumps.

Reciprocating pump manufacturers are relocating their manufacturing plants to China, where labor costs are cheaper, in order to capitalize on the cost-effective advantages of reciprocating pumps and increase profitable sales in such high-potential Asian countries.

Report Attributes

Details

Base Year Value (2021A)

USD 6.9 Billion

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

USD 7.1 Billion

Projected Year Value (2032F)

USD 13.5 Billion

Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)

6.6%

Key Takeaways:

  • China to dominate the Asia reciprocating pumps market with currently generating 52% of the market valuation in the Asian region

  • By end-use industry, chemical sector contributed nearly 46% of the overall market valuation in 2021.

  • Rise in pharmaceutical and petroleum operations to spur the demand for diaphragm pumps.

  • With technological advancements, electric double diaphragm pump has been recently developed for chemical pumping applications.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising demand from petroleum industry for extraction of oil & natural resources is expected to spur the reciprocating pumps market growth.

To learn more about Reciprocating Pumps Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2396

Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of numerous local and regional companies, the worldwide reciprocating pump market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product innovation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. Advanced reciprocating pumps have been incorporated as a result of these efforts.

  • For example, in 2019, Grundfos opened a new factory in the United States. The company intends to provide superior technical solutions to the wastewater industry. This new factory in Florida was established with the goal of becoming a distribution hub for this company's water and wastewater pumps, controls, and other accessories.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are –

  • Xylem Inc.

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • Grundfos

  • The Weir Group PLC

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • SPX Flow Inc.

  • IDEX Corporation

  • LEWA GmbH

More Valuable Insights on Reciprocating Pumps Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the reciprocating pumps market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global reciprocating pumps market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

  • By Flow Rate :

  • By Type :

  • By End-Use Industry :

  • By Region :

Key Questions Covered in Reciprocating Pumps Market Report

  • The report offers insight into the reciprocating pumps market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for reciprocating pumps market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Reciprocating pumps market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

  • Reciprocating pumps market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain –

Rotary Pumps Market Insights - In most developing countries, increasing access to water and the importance of sanitation is creating various chances for rotary pump market players. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income is causing an increase in discretionary expenditure, particularly on chemicals and fuel, which is driving up demand for rotary pumps in developing countries.

Canned Motor Pumps Market Scope - Due to interrupted operations in end-use sectors, demand for canned motor pumps has decreased dramatically. In the worldwide canned motor pumps market, reverse circulation canned motor pumps had the majority of the market share.

Oil and Gas Pumps Market Forecast - The market for oil and gas pumps is expected to increase slowly. As the need for oil and gas rises, so does the demand for equipment like oil and gas pumps. Centrifugal pumps are widely used by oil and gas end customers due to their cheap product and maintenance costs, as well as their superior load and pressure handling capabilities.

Oil Refining Pumps Market Trends - Rising power demand and a heavy reliance on oil in developing nations has led to the construction of oil refineries, which has boosted sales of oil refining pumps. Oil refining pumps integrated with new technology are expected to gain popularity in oil refineries.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reciprocating-pumps-market-to-expand-at-a-rate-of-1-9x-with-growing-at-a-6-6-cagr-301473719.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

