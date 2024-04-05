Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £1.16

The board of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £1.16 on the 24th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 4.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Reckitt Benckiser Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 62% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 61.7% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £1.37 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of £1.93. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. In the last five years, Reckitt Benckiser Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.5% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Reckitt Benckiser Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Reckitt Benckiser Group will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Reckitt Benckiser Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

