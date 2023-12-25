Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Reckitt Benckiser Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£3.4b ÷ (UK£28b - UK£9.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Household Products industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reckitt Benckiser Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Reckitt Benckiser Group's ROCE Trending?

Reckitt Benckiser Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 66% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning UK£0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Reckitt Benckiser Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 38% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Reckitt Benckiser Group has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.4% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

