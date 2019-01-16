Reckitt CEO to Leave After Eight Years Capped by Setbacks

(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor plans to step down by the end of the year after the U.K. consumer-goods giant struggled to recover from a series of setbacks.

The maker of Lysol air fresheners and Nurofen painkillers said Wednesday that its board has begun a formal process to name a successor to Kapoor, 60, and is considering internal and external candidates. The move follows a disastrous 2017 in which Reckitt Benckiser was hit by a cyberattack and botched introduction of a foot-care product. Last year the woes continued with a manufacturing glitch in the infant nutrition business.

Until those problems cropped up, the company under Kapoor was one of the strongest performers in the consumer-goods industry, where owners of big brands have struggled as shoppers seek out fresh alternatives. While the share price almost doubled under the CEO’s tenure, it has fallen by about one-third to 2015 levels since reaching a record high in June 2017.

The shares were down as much as 1.6 percent early Wednesday in London. Reckitt has underperformed European rivals over the last three years, cutting its market value to 44 billion pounds ($57 billion).

“One could argue on this basis that it is time for a change at the top,” RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said in a note.

Kapoor is the latest of several U.K. consumer-goods titans to retire, after Unilever’s Paul Polman yielded his post as CEO following a decade at the helm. Kapoor will have run Reckitt Benckiser for more than eight years when he leaves.

Mead Johnson

The executive oversaw the acquisition of infant formula maker Mead Johnson and split Reckitt into two parts, one focused on health, the other on home-care and other brands, in a move that prompted speculation about a possible eventual breakup.

Kapoor, who was the U.K.’s third-highest-paid CEO in 2015 with a 25.5 million-pound package, saw his compensation reduced by 43 percent in 2016 as the company wrestled with another problem -- a scandal over the sale of toxic household disinfectants in South Korea.

The events occurred before he became chief, but Kapoor issued a public apology and set aside more than 300 million pounds to compensate victims. His pay was cut again in 2017, to 12.5 million pounds.

In a video uploaded to Reckitt Benckiser’s YouTube page on Wednesday, Chairman Chris Sinclair said the board supports Kapoor and that his staying on through 2019 is “vitally important to keep the continuity and strategy of the business.’’

