‘There is a reckoning’: With 17 deputies accused of pandemic loan fraud, here’s what is next

As federal authorities announced charges against 17 Broward deputies over alleged pandemic relief fraud, they also noted an asset on their side: They have time aplenty to scour COVID-19 loan records to identify who falsified documents to get money — even if it takes many more years.

The federal charges against deputies this week were framed as part of an ongoing effort by investigators and prosecutors who’ve spent “countless” months to hold people accountable. Investigators from various organizations say there are still more investigations underway across South Florida, which could lead to more people charged, and not just law enforcement officials.

“You may have heard that the ‘wheels of justice turn slowly,’ but turn they do,” U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe said at a news conference Thursday. “And when individuals take advantage of government programs intended to provide relief to people in need by fraudulently applying and receiving funds from those programs, the federal government will come after you. Whether it would be in a year, two years, or five years, there is a reckoning.”

Lapointe alluded to the potential for more people to be charged. “Clearly, this went beyond 17 individuals,” Lapointe, flanked by investigators, said of the 17 deputies facing charges. “There was a critical mass of individuals engaging in this fraud. What we can tell you is, the investigation is ongoing. And those prosecutors you see behind me, they are continuing to work, I don’t think they are going on vacation as it relates to these investigations in these cases.”

He called pandemic relief fraud “the gift that keeps on giving.”

Palm Beach County prosecutors on Friday said they, too, have many cases in the works. A spokesman for the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office said task force investigators have been working on “more than two dozen cases to date” referred by federal authorities, and thanks to public tips.

“They amount to over $12 million in fraudulent loans from the program, where applicants have claimed nonexistent employees, and other false business expenses,” said Marc Freeman, spokesman.

The prosecutors’ office created a task force with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate PPP fraud at the local level in March. Any arrest they make will be prosecuted on the state level, typically involving felony charges of organized scheme to defraud and money laundering.

“PPP fraudsters thought they got away with it, but we’re coming for them,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Friday.

How the Sheriff’s Office’s inquiry began

The 17 Broward sheriff’s deputies, a combination of both the law enforcement and detention arm of the Sheriff’s Office, served in positions such as SWAT, road patrol, and the jail. They are accused of falsifying records to collect federal money they weren’t owed. The 17 federal cases are all separate, with investigators saying they found no indication of a coordinated effort. Combined, those accused raked in $495,171, investigators said.

“I hate to see that knowing some of those individuals, and seeing the names on that list as being indicted, some of them were good officers,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Thursday. “But you’re only as good as the last act and conduct that you execute.”

The Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan were two programs created through the CARES Act at the onset of the pandemic. Business owners could apply for PPP loans to cover payroll expenses, interest on mortgages and rent and utilities.

Tony said the agency crackdown began in 2021 when he ordered the sheriff’s Public Corruption Unit to review more than 5,000 of its employees, and evaluate who applied for PPP loans “to assure we were not going to leave one stone unturned” and not allow any “employee wearing a badge” to be involved in a crime. The investigation was narrowed down to 100 employees, and only one of them has since been cleared, Tony said.

No details were shared about the status of any other potential cases, other than authorities saying the investigation is ongoing.

Tony said the Sheriff’s Office’s probe began as evidence started to shape up in an unrelated investigation into an employee.

Sheriff’s staff on Friday confirmed the earlier case was that of a former sheriff’s detention technician.

In September 2021, the Human Resources department was contacted to verify employment and income for Jada Ja’Nai Mozie, who was applying for an apartment lease. When Human Resources representatives received Mozie’s paystub from the requestor, they concluded that it had been altered with an inflated income. The case was then escalated to the Sheriff’s Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Only during that investigation did they conclude a false income amount, and false business information, had been used to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

“The intel we were able to gather from that individual was, ‘Hey there may be some more PPP fraudulent elements that’s taking place here,'” Tony said.

As a result of that information gathered, Tony said he didn’t want to randomly sample employees, but to be more thorough, the review was opened up to consider the entire agency, under a “zero-tolerance” approach. Given the agency’s thousands of employees, “you could anticipate that we would have a group of employees who would take advantage of this,” Tony said.

As part of retaining the public’s trust, he encouraged employees, “If you see something, I expect you to say something. I expect you to bring us more information if there is any other type of misconduct or corruption occurring from any colleague in this place.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s initial case, the one involving Mozie, took longer than a year to resolve in the courts. She pleaded no contest in August this year to defrauding a financial institution, where she was ordered to pay restitution of $15,000 to the U.S. Small Business Administration and received 10 years of probation, court records show. She also was required to pay Capital Plus Financial $20,832 in restitution, court records show.

She could not be reached for comment Friday, and the Public Defender’s Office, which represented her, declined to comment.

It was the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s own self-initiated review that ultimately led to the charges against the 17 deputies, given that the agency went on to enlist the help of federal investigators. U.S. Attorney Lapointe indicated how the Sheriff’s Office and Tony had been collaborative in the process.

Setting up a task force

In September 2022, the Southern District of Florida’s U.S. Attorney’s Office was selected to head one of three national COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force Teams.

At the time, Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, declared that the team would allow “us to launch an early and aggressive attack on COVID-19 relief fraud by holding accountable those who tried to capitalize on an unprecedented crisis.”

His office vowed in a statement: “Although these COVID-19 loan programs have ended, guilty parties should not get a false sense of security. Their capture certainly remains a priority.”

Tony encouraged others to follow the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s lead. “Everyone knows there’s trillions of dollars that’s been stolen,” Tony said. “If you’re an administrator, especially over a public safety organization, you have an obligation to the community that you’re serving to at least look at this. This is theft from the American people.”

Any federal program has “opportunistic” people who take advantage, added Lapointe.

At the time of the program’s rollout, it was clear it was a way to get money. And the guardrails that should have been put in place weren’t as important as getting the money out quickly to save the economy, he acknowledged.

“There was a risk-benefit analysis that’s made when it comes to whether or not you let the economy crash or you wait until you have all the guardrails,” he said.

Mounting a defense

Criminal defense attorneys argue that innocent people have been swept up in the rush of federal officials seeking to recover ill-gotten gains.

Attorney Brian Silber is representing two of the 17 indicted deputies — Alexandra Acosta, a member of the SWAT unit, and Carolyn Denise Wade, a detention deputy — and is in current conversations “with half a dozen others.”

While not speaking yet for his new clients who he took on Thursday, he said generally there are “decent folks who don’t realize what they were doing was wrong” because sometimes they were duped by business consultants and accountants who got fees on the loan amount.

“There are customers who relied on good faith on their accountant,” he argued.

Silber said he plans on proposing an idea he developed of an amnesty-type program to federal prosecutors so “people who got PPP money on false pretenses under no fault of their own could enter into an agreement, return the money or payment plan, and cooperate with the government to identify the real bad guy.”

“There are a ton of people in this situation,” he said.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com. Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash