Reckon's (ASX:RKN) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.025 on the 29th of September. The yield is still above the industry average at 8.5%.

Reckon Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Reckon was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 96% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 6.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 1,409%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.085, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.05. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's not great to see that Reckon's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.5% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Reckon is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Reckon that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

