Reclaimed Rubber Market Worth USD 6.9 Billion by 2030 at 10.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Reclaimed Rubber Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (The Whole Tire Reclaim (WTR), Butyl Reclaim, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Drab & Colored, And Others), Application (Tire And Non-Tire), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reclaimed Rubber Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Reclaimed Rubber Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 10.56% CAGR to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Reclaimed Rubber is trustworthy rubber delivered after going through multiple thermo-synthetic cycles. Reclaimed Rubber is relaxed by shortening the polymer chain. Cars, planes, rethreading, belts and hoses, shoes, and cement are just some of the places you can find it put to use. In the following years, these aspects are projected to promote the reclaimed rubber market growth. It's better suited to uses that call for a rubber that is both airtight and waterproof. In contrast to virgin butyl rubber, butyl recovered rubber vulcanizes more rapidly and has a higher polarisation, giving it extensive range with other types of rubber and managed to improve ageing resistance.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5837

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

2030: USD 6.9 Billion

CAGR

10.56%  (2021–2030)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Developing Adoption from the Automotive Sector is driving the Market Growth

The rising interest for vehicle tires and tubing is well reflected in the worldwide market

Competitive Dynamics:

Particularly in developing countries, the presence of numerous small-scale industrial producers using antiquated production technologies and having limited capacity has given new industry entrants with superior processing technologies a significant competitive advantage. The Key Players of Reclaimed Rubber Market include:

  • Fishfa Rubbers Ltd (Gujarat)

  • GRP LTD (Mumbai)

  • High Tech Reclaim Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • HUXAR (India)

  • Minar Reclamation Pvt. Ltd (India)

  • Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd (Gujarat)

  • Swani Rubber Industries (India)

  • Miracle Rubbers (India)

  • Genan (Denmark)

  • MICHELIN (France)

  • Sun Exim (India)

  • Revlon Rubbers Private Limited (India)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Expanding utilization of Reclaimed Rubber in the assembling of footwear is animating the item request combined with changing patterns and expanded goal-based buying. Developing the development industry drives the item interest for level rooftop covering because of warmth and climate opposition and better stylish allure. Rising interest from the families and different ventures for floor matting further enlarges the Reclaimed Rubber Market Development because of toughness and security. Expanding utilization for bundling, hardware, and other modern applications because of quick handling and significant maturing is decidedly impacting the item interest.

Reclaimed Rubber is broadly utilized for modern applications instead of engineered elastic because of maintainability, less energy utilization, and cost-adequacy. A tough unofficial law to elevate recyclable material utilization to diminish natural contamination drives the Reclaimed Rubber Market Share Growth.

Developing Adoption from the Automotive Sector is driving Reclaimed Rubber Market Growth. The rising interest for vehicle tires and tubing is well reflected in the worldwide market for Reclaimed Rubber. Developing interest for OEM tires is projected to extend market development throughout the next few years because of the expanding car industry. Interest in crude materials, including Reclaimed Rubber, has risen significantly with the auto business development in creating economies.

Market Restraints

The unanticipated natural compound (VOC) contamination guidelines as a result of flexible handling will create hindrances for the growth of the reclaimed rubber market. Also, the fluctuating raw material costs (crude material) might stymie market growth. Furthermore, the growing concerns about environmental damage caused by dumping used rubber in rivers may limit market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Reclaimed Rubber: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/reclaimed-rubber-market-5837

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic expects to change the advancement of different areas; the flare-up's prompt impact has fluctuated. A couple of areas will decrease popularity, and numerous others will remain solid and present energizing development possibilities. The possibility for worldwide vehicle deals for 2020 is getting more convoluted in the COVID-19 sense. As of late, the Reclaimed Rubber area has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, where a large part of the assembling creation has been closed down for a brief time. In actuality, the Reclaimed Rubber Market and production network have likewise been influenced, restricting development.

Moreover, with the declining COVID cases, the government lifted off restrictions, which is estimated to revive in market’s growth. Moreover, the suspended and cancelled operations will continue and as a result the market is estimated to flourish at the same rate as pre-pandemic levels.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

The segment of bromobutyl represented a relatively more prominent portion of the overall industry in 2017. The fragment is relied upon to encounter a CAGR of 5.21 percent during the estimated time frame and outperform a USD 2.2 billion market valuation. The developing utilization of Bromo butyl in enormous scope enterprises, for example, the auto and drug ventures, can be because of this.

By Application:

The most noteworthy market share has been acquired by tires and tubes. The segment is expected to reach USD 4 billion before the finish of 2023. The development of the segment is upheld by the developing advancement of cars combined with the extension of the aeronautic trade. Presently, the market for Reclaimed Rubber is gathered in the inventory field of tires and tubing. During the expectation time, the tires and cylinders section is projected to remain substantial.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5837

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the reclaimed rubber market in terms of market size and market profits and will continue to thrive during the forecast period. The soaring growth of market is attributed to the increased interest for autos combined with extensive funding on vehicles.

Because of their high rates of rubber tire production, Asian countries like China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Japan are poised to become some of the most important new markets for reclaimed rubber. Moreover, in recent years, China and India have witnessed a significant increase in automotive production due to rising disposable income across the middle-class population and technology transfer to the sector from the Western markets, intending to fuel the market growth for rubber tires and impact the reclaimed rubber market positively. The greater awareness among consumers regarding physical fitness is anticipated to further drive the demand for rubber flooring mats, thus impacting the market growth in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5837

Discover more research reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Medical Adhesives Market: Information by Resin {(Natural (Collagen, Fibrin, and Others), Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyutherane, and Others)}, by Application (Implant, Tissue Bonding, Wound Closure, Medical Device & Equipment, Dental, Tapes, and Others), by Technology (Water-Based, Solid & Hot Melt and Solvent-Based), Region—Forecast till 2030

Fluidizers in Plasterboard Market: Information by Form (Liquid and Powder/Granules), Chemistry (Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulphonates, Polycarboxylates and Melamine Sulfonates), Application (Insulated, Damp Proof, Moisture Resistant, Sound Insulation, Fire Resistant and Others), End Use (Residential and Non-Residential) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Glycolic Acid Market: Information by Source (Synthetic, Natural), Purity Level (70% Purity, 99% Purity, 30% Purity, 60% Purity and others), Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Industrial Grade, Technical Grade and Medical), Application (Skin Care & Facial Rejuvenation, Household Cleaners, Industrial Cleaners, Medical, Oil Field and Petroleum Refining, Textile Dyeing & Finishing, Electropolishing and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


