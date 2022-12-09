Recliner sofas market size to grow by USD 8,345.25 million, insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recliner sofas market size is projected to grow by USD 8,345.25 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2021 to 2026. By region, the global recliner sofas market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The significant increase in the adoption of recliner sofas by companies such as IKEA, which allows consumers to test furniture products in real-time through Apple iOS 11's ARKit technology, is also expected to help market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recliner Sofas Market 2023-2027

Recliner sofas Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the recliner sofas market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa).

Recliner sofas Market: The evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features drives the growth

Evolving product ergonomics, along with enhanced style, utility, and features are key factors driving the global recliner sofas market growth. Given evolving customer preferences in terms of luxury and comfort, there has been a significant increase in new product launches of recliner sofas that focus on their ergonomics along with style, utility, and features. The demand for recliner sofas is strong among the Millennial population, which is driven by the rise in disposable income and the increasing demand for multi-purpose furniture. Encouraged by these factors, vendors operating in the market have started offering modern, traditional, and contemporary styles in recliner sofas. These sofas are modular, motorized, leather recliner sofas with a 2.1A output USB. Moreover, thus, evolving product ergonomics will drive up product prices and enhance the profit margins of vendors and give a fillip to the market.

Recliner sofas Market: Growing adoption of AR to promote recliner sofa sales is the key trend

The growing adoption of AR to promote recliner sofa sales will fuel the global recliner sofas market growth. AR or Augmented Reality is a technology that is expected to gain prominence in the market. Moreover, IKEA offers an AR app that enables customers to visualize the furniture from home before they make a purchase. The IKEA Place app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Taking the cue from this trend, various other furniture companies have started offering VR apps to help customers visualize furniture before making purchasing decisions. The growing adoption of visual technologies, including AR and VR apps, is expected to support the market's growth over the forecast period.

Related Reports:

High-end furniture market by distribution channel, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The high-end furniture market size is expected to increase by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers high-end furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Luxury Furniture market in the APAC by type, and application - Forecast and analysis - 2022-2026: The luxury furniture market size in the APAC is projected to grow by USD 2.00 billion with a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and application (residential and commercial).

Recliner sofas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8,345.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Leather Operations, Ashcomm LLC, CHATEAU DAX SPA, COA Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Ekornes Ltd., Franklin Corp., Haverty Furniture Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jackson Furniture Industries, Klaussner Home Furnishings, Lane Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd., Natuzzi SpA, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, Raymour & Flanigan, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., and Southern Motion Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

