Recliner sofas market size to grow by USD 8,345.25 million, insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recliner sofas market size is projected to grow by USD 8,345.25 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2021 to 2026. By region, the global recliner sofas market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The significant increase in the adoption of recliner sofas by companies such as IKEA, which allows consumers to test furniture products in real-time through Apple iOS 11's ARKit technology, is also expected to help market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recliner Sofas Market 2023-2027

Recliner sofas Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the recliner sofas market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report!

Recliner sofas Market: The evolving product ergonomics in terms of style, utility, and features drives the growth

  • Evolving product ergonomics, along with enhanced style, utility, and features are key factors driving the global recliner sofas market growth. Given evolving customer preferences in terms of luxury and comfort, there has been a significant increase in new product launches of recliner sofas that focus on their ergonomics along with style, utility, and features. The demand for recliner sofas is strong among the Millennial population, which is driven by the rise in disposable income and the increasing demand for multi-purpose furniture. Encouraged by these factors, vendors operating in the market have started offering modern, traditional, and contemporary styles in recliner sofas. These sofas are modular, motorized, leather recliner sofas with a 2.1A output USB. Moreover, thus, evolving product ergonomics will drive up product prices and enhance the profit margins of vendors and give a fillip to the market.

Recliner sofas Market: Growing adoption of AR to promote recliner sofa sales is the key trend

  • The growing adoption of AR to promote recliner sofa sales will fuel the global recliner sofas market growth. AR or Augmented Reality is a technology that is expected to gain prominence in the market. Moreover, IKEA offers an AR app that enables customers to visualize the furniture from home before they make a purchase. The IKEA Place app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Taking the cue from this trend, various other furniture companies have started offering VR apps to help customers visualize furniture before making purchasing decisions. The growing adoption of visual technologies, including AR and VR apps, is expected to support the market's growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

High-end furniture market by distribution channel, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The high-end furniture market size is expected to increase by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers high-end furniture market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Luxury Furniture market in the APAC by type, and application - Forecast and analysis - 2022-2026: The luxury furniture market size in the APAC is projected to grow by USD 2.00 billion with a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and application (residential and commercial).

Recliner sofas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8,345.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Leather Operations, Ashcomm LLC, CHATEAU DAX SPA, COA Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Ekornes Ltd., Franklin Corp., Haverty Furniture Co. Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Jackson Furniture Industries, Klaussner Home Furnishings, Lane Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd., Natuzzi SpA, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., PREMIEREHTS LLC, Raymour & Flanigan, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., and Southern Motion Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global recliner sofas market 2017 - 2018

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2018

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2018

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2018

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2018

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Leather Operations

  • 12.4 Ashcomm LLC

  • 12.5 CHATEAU DAX SPA

  • 12.6 COA Inc.

  • 12.7 Dorel Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 Ekornes Ltd.

  • 12.9 Franklin Corp.

  • 12.10 Haverty Furniture Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 12.12 Jackson Furniture Industries

  • 12.13 LaZBoy Inc.

  • 12.14 Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 PREMIEREHTS LLC

  • 12.17 Raymour and Flanigan

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Recliner Sofas Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recliner-sofas-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-345-25-million-insights-on-the-key-drivers-and-trends---technavio-301697122.html

SOURCE Technavio

